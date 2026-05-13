Feast with the AquaSox for Memorial Day

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Did you miss out on our Mother's Day Picnic? Have no fear! The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that we are hosting a Memorial Day Picnic featuring a ballpark spread, ice cold pop, and good vibes.

The Memorial Day Picnic will happen at the AquaSox game on Sunday, May 24, against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Starting at 3:00 p.m. in our barbecue tent in right field, the menu will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, roasted street corn salad, bags of chips, assorted Pepsi products, and bottled water.

There are two ticketing options for the picnic. For those who are looking to purchase a package including a game ticket and picnic access, you may do so for $32.00 plus fees.

If you already have a ticket to the game, you may buy a picnic add-on for $19.00 plus fees.

The game's first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and the picnic's food service will end at 4:30 p.m.

For any questions, please contact the AquaSox Ticketing Department at 425-258-3673 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.







Northwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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