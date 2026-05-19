Frogs Are Back in Town

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday, May 19 - 7:05 P.M. First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: Join the AquaSox for the first of six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium! The Dust Devils currently hold a 19-20 record, good enough for third place in the Northwest League standings.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard

WHO'S HOT: AquaSox shortstop Felnin Celesten is currently on a blistering 22-game hitting streak, boasting an impressive .444 batting average and 1.173 OPS. His slash line during the streak is .444 / .531 / .642, and during these past 22 games he has raised his batting average from .180 to .341 on the season.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

Frogs Are Back in Town - Everett AquaSox

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