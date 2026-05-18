Sox Blast Two Homers, Split Canadians Series

Published on May 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: The Everett AquaSox offense blasted two homers Sunday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium but ultimately fell to the Vancouver Canadians 7-4, securing a series split in the six-game set.

Vancouver drew first blood in the game, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Alexis Hernandez blasted a solo home run to begin the scoring efforts, and Peyton Williams knocked a two-run double to capitalize with runners on base.

Everett scored a run in each of the next two innings, reducing Vancouver's lead to just one run. Josh Caron knocked an RBI triple after Luke Stevenson singled in the top of the third inning, and Axel Sanchez crushed a solo home run for his fourth long ball of the season during the top of the fourth.

The Canadians took command of the game in the bottom of the fifth as Carter Cunningham smacked a two-run home run following Williams' triple. Further padding Vancouver's lead in the bottom of the sixth was Manuel Beltre, who hit a two-run long ball after Matt Scannell doubled.

Everett pushed for a comeback in the top of the ninth, but they only were able to scratch across two runs. Brandon Eike singled to lead off the frame, allowing Carlos Jimenez to blast a two-run home run to right center field for his fifth homer of the year. Vancouver ultimately locked down the win as Sanchez struck out to end the game.

For the AquaSox, Calvin Schapira dealt 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out two, and Christian Little added a scoreless frame of his own to lower his earned run average to 0.64 this season. From the batter's box, Jonny Farmelo and Eike each had multi-hit games, and Felnin Celesten extended his hitting streak to 22 games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning Tuesday, May 19! First pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and discounted tickets are available through the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, the AquaSox Memorial Day Picnic, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

Sox Blast Two Homers, Split Canadians Series - Everett AquaSox

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