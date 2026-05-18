Hops Clinch Series Win Behind 16 Combined Strikeouts from Pitching Staff

Published on May 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops took the series four games to two from the Spokane Indians with a 4-2 Sunday afternoon win. Alberto Barriga went three-for-four at the plate, driving in three runs for the Hops. Four Hillsboro pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters, with the bullpen allowing no runners on base for 17 straight outs.

Wellington Aracena gave up a walk to Tevin Tucker to start the game for Spokane. Tucker stole second and was driven in by Roynier Hernandez to put the Indians on the board 1-0. The Hops responded in the bottom of the inning with Slade Caldwell and Barriga hitting back-to-back doubles, tying the game at 1-1.

Aracena surrendered a double to Hernandez in the top of the third inning. Hernandez moved to third on a single by Jacob Humphrey, then scored when Aracena made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, giving Spokane a 2-1 lead. Aracena recovered by striking out the next two batters to end the inning. In the fourth, Aracena allowed two singles and recorded one strikeout before Yordin Chalas came on in relief. Chalas went 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings, getting credited with the win.

Spokane starter Yujanyer Herrera threw 4.2 innings and struck out six Hops batters, allowing one run on two hits. He recorded two outs in the fifth before Bryan Perez entered the game. Adrian Rodriguez drew a walk off of Perez, and Slade Caldwell singled to put runners on the corners. Caldwell proceeded to steal second, and Barriga hit an RBI single to bring in both runs and give the Hops a 3-2 lead.

Barriga started the eighth inning with his third hit of the game. He singled and stole second, advancing to third on a throwing error by Spokane catcher Juan Castillo. A double play allowed Barriga to score, tacking on an insurance run for Hillsboro, which would be enough to take the 4-2 win over Spokane.

For the Hops, Adonys Perez entered in the top of the sixth inning and dominated over three scoreless frames. He struck out five batters, allowed no hits or runs, and earned the hold. Sawyer Hawks then closed out the game with his sixth save of the season, striking out three batters in a three-up three-down ninth inning. Get the latest from MiLB

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The Hops travel to Eugene to take on the Emeralds, with the series starting on Tuesday, May 19th. The game will begin at 6:35 PM, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 PM on RipCity Radio 620 AM and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

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