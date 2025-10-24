AquaSox Break Attendance Record in Unforgettable 2025 Season

Published on October 23, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox fans at Funko Field

(Everett AquaSox) Everett AquaSox fans at Funko Field(Everett AquaSox)

The Everett AquaSox capped off a storybook 2025 season in unforgettable fashion-hoisting the Northwest League Championship trophy and setting a new all-time attendance record that proved once again why Funko Field is the heart of summer in Snohomish County.

Throughout the season, a record-breaking 147,051 fans packed the stands at Funko Field, creating an electric atmosphere that pushed the team to new heights. The AquaSox averaged 2,163 fans per game, with 25 sellout-style crowds of over 2,500 roaring supporters-each night a celebration of community, baseball, and hometown pride.

This year's success adds a thrilling new chapter to the AquaSox legacy. Over 40 seasons, nearly four million fans have experienced the crack of the bat, the cheers from the stands, and the pure joy of AquaSox baseball.

"These numbers reflect what we've always known-the Everett community and Snohomish County have some of the best fans in all of baseball," said General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "Our fans have created memories here that will last a lifetime, and we can't wait to carry that spirit with us into the next chapter of AquaSox baseball when we move into our new ballpark."

Funko Field first opened its gates in 1984, welcoming generations of fans and players alike. For the past 30 years, the AquaSox have proudly been the Seattle Mariners' affiliate, helping launch the careers of stars like Félix Hernández, Adam Jones, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and Bryan Woo. Previously the team was an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants for 10 seasons.

A lot has changed since those early days-but one thing never has: the loyalty and passion of AquaSox fans.

"100% of the credit goes to the community-without them, none of this is possible," Tetzlaff added. "Their support allows us to grow the game, create memories, and give back to the people who make this team special."

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.