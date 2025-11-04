Wilson Named Finalist for BBWAA American League Manager of the Year Award

SEATTLE, WA: Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson has been named a finalist for the 2025 Baseball Writers' Association of America American League Manager of the Year Award, as announced today by the BBWAA. The winner of the award is set to be announced live on MLB Network on Tuesday, November 11 at 4:00 pm PT.

Wilson would be the second manager in club history to win the award, joining 2-time winner and Mariners Hall of Famer Lou Piniella (1995 and 2001).

In his first full season after being named Mariners manager on August 22, 2024, Wilson led the Mariners to their first American League West Division Title since 2001, becoming just the second manager in franchise history to win the division, joining Piniella. He is also just the third manager in club history to lead his team to the Postseason (also: Piniella and Scott Servais) and the first to do so in his first full season as manager.

Wilson was named the 2025 Sporting News American League Manager of the Year on October 23, as voted on by his peers. He finished the 2025 season with a 111-85 (.566) record as Manager, the highest winning percentage in franchise history, ahead of Piniella (.542), Servais (.514) and Lloyd McClendon (.503).

Wilson made his managerial debut on August 23, 2024 against the San Francisco Giants, winning in walk-off fashion. He is s the 2nd former Mariners player to manage the club, joining Bill Plummer, who played for Seattle in 1978 and managed the club in 1992.

Wilson had a 14-year Major League career with Cincinnati (1992-93) and Seattle (1994-2005), playing more games as a catcher than any other player in Mariners history (1,237) and ranking among the top-10 in a bevy of offensive categories including games played (1,251), hits (1,071), extra-base hits (308), total bases (1,568), doubles (207), RBI (508), at-bats (4,085) and runs scored (433). At the time of his retirement, he held the AL record for career fielding percentage by a catcher. He was an American League All-Star in 1996, and a member of the 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2001 Mariners Postseason teams.







