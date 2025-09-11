Emeralds Win Nail-Biter to Even up Series at 1-1 against Everett in the Northwest League Championship Series

Published on September 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 4-2 to even up the Northwest League Championship series at 1-1. It was the Emeralds final home game of the season, and they sent the fans home happy for the final time in their 70th season of baseball in Eugene.

The Emeralds were able to open up the scoring with a run in the bottom of the 3rd. After a quick two outs, Charlie Szykowny ripped a single to extend the inning. That brought up Parks Harber who got hit by a pitch on the first pitch of his at-bat. Jakob Christian followed it up with a single that drove home Szykowny to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

Eugene added on a pair of runs in the 6th inning. Jakob Christian had an incredible at-bat and was able to work the count full before drawing a walk to lead off the inning. After a popout, Zane Zielinski sliced a ball to the right field corner that got down for his 3rd triple of the season. Christian scored easily on the play for the first run. It was a balk that brought home Zielinski from 3rd to give the Ems the 3-0 advantage.

Eugene added on 1 more run of insurance in the bottom of the 8th inning. Luke Shliger ripped his 5th home run of the year against Everett to start the frame and give the Ems the 4-0 lead heading into the 9th.

Everett continued to fight as they broke up the shutout in the 9th. Back-to-back walks started off the inning and Luis Suisbel singled to bring home the first run and bring the game-tying run to the plate. Tai Peete hit into a fielder's choice before Colin Davis ripped a 2-strike single to left to bring home the 2nd run. That put the game-tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in Brandon Eike. Eike grounded one to Jean Carlos Sio at 2nd base who proceeded to flip it to Zane Zielinski for the 1st out and Zielinski fired it over to Szykowny for the game-winning double play to give the Ems the 4-2 win.

The pitching was stellar once again tonight as Josh Bostick picked up his 10th win overall this year. He pitched 6 innings and allowed just 2 hits, no runs, 1 walk and struck out 8 en-route to the win. Tyler Switalski took over and threw 2 scoreless and hitless innings in the 7th and the 8th. He came back out in the 9th but exited after he picked up the first out. Ben Peterson took over and got the game-winning double play to earn the save.

Playoff baseball is never easy no matter who the opponent is, and these two games showed that. Even though Everett had been shutout through 8 innings, they put up a great fight in the 9th to make the game interesting. The Emeralds were able to persevere to close this one out. The game info for the final 3 games is as following:

Thursday, September 11th: Travel Day to Everett

Friday, September 12th: 1:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 3)

Saturday, September 13th: 7:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 4)

Sunday, September 14th: 4:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 5 if necessary)

Eugene will now get ready to hit the road to Everett. The team will travel to Everett tomorrow, and get prepped for game 3 of the Championship Series on Friday, September 12th. Southpaw Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for the Ems with Evan Truitt on the bump for the Frogs with first pitch at 1:05 PM.

