Eugene Ties the Series

Published on September 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Eugene Emeralds in Game 2 of the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series at PK Park on Wednesday. Eugene tied the series 1-1 following Everett's win on Tuesday.

The AquaSox struck out 11 times and had just two hits entering the ninth inning, stifled by Emeralds starter Josh Bostick, who allowed two hits and one walk in six shutout innings while striking out eight. The 23-year-old righty threw 60 strikes in 80 pitches (75 percent strikes).

"We faced a really good pitcher today in Bostick," Everett manager Zach Vincej said. "He did a really good job keeping us off-balance. He had his fastball working really well, and you know, kudos to him, but I thought the guys handled it really well. They were able to get to the next at-bat, next pitch. It just didn't work out."

The AquaSox rolled with five total pitchers, none lasting longer than 3 1/3 innings. Starter Teddy McGraw earned the loss, but held the Emeralds bats at bay for the majority of his 2 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three.

On an innings limit all season while recovering from an elbow flexor injury, McGraw reached 56 pitches on Wednesday and was replaced on the mound by Ben Hernandez after he gave up a single to Eugene infielder Charlie Szykowny with two outs in the third.

However, after some deliberation, the home plate umpire, Tyler Vandewater, overturned it, saying he clearly saw it go foul, according to Vincej. Peete flew out to deep center field on the next pitch, and the score remained 1-0 after the AquaSox thought they had a 3-1 lead. Suisbel voiced his frustration as he jogged into third base following the catch.

Everett totaled two walks and no hits over the seventh and eighth innings before Emeralds catcher Luke Shliger led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot to right-center, extending the lead to 4-0.

To lead off the ninth, Everett shortstop Felnin Celesten and Ellis worked back-to-back walks on full counts before Suisbel hit an RBI single to center field, scoring Celesten to make it 4-1.

The AquaSox called on outfielder Colin Davis to pinch-hit for Caron. Put in a spot to make an impact, Davis ripped a 1-2 pitch in the low-middle part of the zone to left field, extending the rally and cutting the deficit to 4-2.

"Obviously, I'm up there, I want to hit a home run," Davis said. "But it's just take it one pitch at a time, have a good at bat, and give it up to the next guy."

After a quiet night, Everett finally got the offense going, but it was too little, too late. Infielder Brandon Eike grounded into a game-ending double play in the next at-bat, and the series was tied.

Despite failing to put the series in a chokehold before heading back to Funko Field on Friday, the AquaSox felt good about showing some life towards the end.

"Guys had some great at-bats, able to work some walks," Vincej said. "You know, you get Colin Davis off the bench there giving us an extra spark, getting a knock there to try to extend the inning. So I love the fight out of them. They (could've) easily just laid down and just kind of gone to the next game."

The series picks back up on Friday with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

LOOKING AHEAD: The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by the Levitt Group will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox (the NWL's first-half champions), and the Eugene Emeralds (the second-half champion).

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at Eugene: Won, 9-6

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at Eugene, Lost 2-4

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05

