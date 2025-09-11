Six Indians Alums Selected for Arizona Fall League

Published on September 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Baseball might have just wrapped up in the Inland Northwest, but it's full speed ahead in the Valley of the Sun. The Arizona Fall League announced its 2025 rosters on Wednesday afternoon, with a total of six Spokane Indians players-including top 100 prospect Charlie Condon and breakout star Jared Thomas-selected to represent the Colorado Rockies on the AFL's Salt River Rafters.

The 2025 season begins Monday, October 6th and runs through Saturday, November 15th, the day of the circuit's Championship Game to be played at Salt River Fields. A complete list of Spokane Indians players competing in the Arizona Fall League can be found below:

Charlie Condon: The third overall pick out of the University of Georgia last season, Condon struggled with Spokane in his first taste of pro ball (.180/.248/.270 in 100 at-bats) in 2024 but bounced back in a big way this year (.312/.431/.420 in 138 at-bats) to earn a July promotion to the Hartford. The 22-year-old first baseman, who was also selected to play in this year's All-Star Futures Game, has regained his power stroke with the Yard Goats (6 HR, .589 SLG in August) and once again looks like a future cornerstone for the rebuilding Rockies.

Cade Denton: A sixth round selection out of Oral Roberts (which also produced former Spokane Indians players Jose Trevino and Chi Chi Gonzalez) in 2023, Denton was rock solid out of Spokane's bullpen this season, collecting seven saves and five holds while striking out 63 over a career-high 50.2 innings (11.2 K/9). Overall, the 23-year-old right-hander has posted a 4-7 record, 4.40 ERA, and 108 K/34 BB mark in 84 career MiLB appearances.

Welinton Herrera: A key piece out of the bullpen during Spokane's title run in 2024, Herrera returned to the Inland Northwest to start this season and was nearly unhittable over his 15 appearances with the Indians (10 SV, 0.49 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 14.24 K/9). The southpaw earned a late-May promotion to Hartford, where the 21-year-old has more than held his own against Eastern League hitters (7 SV, 3.40 ERA, 13.6 K/9). Herrera's breakout season also included a trip to the All-Star Futures Game in July and a spot in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Rockies prospects (No. 20).

Jack Mahoney: A college teammate of Cole Messina and Braylen Wimmer, Mahoney was selected in the third round out of South Carolina in 2023 and put together a solid first professional season with Fresno and Spokane last year (6-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 115 K/30 BB). The right-hander hit a speed bump at Double-A this season (3-9, 5.99 ERA, 1.65 WHIP) and will look to reset and end the year on a high note in the Arizona Fall League.

Jared Thomas: The 42nd overall pick out of Texas in 2024, Thomas made quick work of the Northwest League this year with the Indians, slashing .330/.427/.496 with 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases before a July promotion to Hartford. Despite slowing down in the Eastern League (.239/.343/.368 in 43 games), Thomas has climbed all the way up to No. 8 in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 prospects list and could be patrolling the outfield at Coors Field as early as next season.

Braylen Wimmer: The son of former minor league second baseman Chris Wimmer, Braylen was an eighth round selection of the Rockies in 2023 and earned CAL League All-Star honors last season with Fresno last year (.285, 21 2B, 14 HR, 64 RBI, 34 SB). Wimmer was named Northwest League Player of the Month in May and slashed .302/.376/.503 with 26 stolen bases for the Indians before his mid-July promotion to Hartford. The 24-year-old has spent time at second, third, shortstop and all three outfield spots this season-positioning himself as Colorado's utility player of the future with a strong showing in the AFL.

Among the highlights on this year's AFL calendar are a tripleheader in Tucson on Oct. 11, another tripleheader in Goodyear on Oct. 18, the Home Run Derby on Nov. 8 and the Fall Stars Game (which will be broadcast live on MLB Network) on Nov. 9. The Fall League is moving to a new postseason format for 2025 in which all six teams make the playoffs and the top two clubs receive a first-round bye. The aforementioned Championship Game will also be shown live on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app.

Here's the breakdown for each AFL team in 2025:

Glendale Desert Dogs: Blue Jays, Braves, Cardinals, Dodgers, White Sox

Mesa Solar Sox: Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Rays, Yankees

Peoria Javelinas: Mariners, Orioles, Padres, Reds, Twins

Salt River Rafters: Angels, D-backs, Pirates, Red Sox, Rockies

Scottsdale Scorpions: Astros, Giants, Mets, Nationals, Tigers

Surprise Saguaros: Brewers, Guardians, Phillies, Rangers, Royals







Northwest League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.