AquaSox Win Regular Season Finale 2-1

Published on September 8, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: The Everett AquaSox clinched a victory in their final regular season game of 2025, defeating the Vancouver Canadians 2-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Everett scored the only run support they needed in the top of the second inning, jumping ahead 2-0. Charlie Pagliarini walked and stole second base before scoring when Luis Suisbel reached on a fielding error, and Carson Jones added an RBI single to finish the day's scoring efforts.

AquaSox pitchers held Vancouver scoreless across the first six frames of the game to hold the narrow lead intact. Everett starting pitcher Nick Payero threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts, and Brock Moore added one hitless frame and two punchouts.

Vancouver plated their only run in the bottom of the eighth, threatening as they loaded the bases courtesy of two singles and a walk. With two outs, Cutter Coffey scored on a balk, but the Canadians offense could not muster any further offense on the day.

Locking down the save for the AquaSox was Jose Geraldo, who collected four scoreless outs and two strikeouts to secure the Frogs' win. Geraldo's save was his first of the year.

