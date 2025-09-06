Sean Keys Unlocks Home Run Record, C's Fall 4-1

VANCOUVER, BC - Sean Keys etched his name in the Canadians record books Friday afternoon at The Nat, clubbing a franchise-best 19th homer as the lone run in a 4-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox [SEA].

Keys' blast - his third in the last three games - puts him alone at the top of both the single-season record for homers and the career long ball list. He surpassed Cade Doughty (2023) for the former and Doughty, Peyton Williams (2023-24) and Garrett Spain (2022-23) for the latter.

All five runs in the game came by way of homers. Everett broke the scoreless tie with a two-out, three-run blast from Tai Peete in the top of the fifth then added another with a Colin Davis solo shot in the seventh.

Starter Edinson Batista (L, 6-6) looked good despite taking the loss. He went four innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six in his final appearance of the year. Reliever Julio Ortiz surrendered the Davis home run in the seventh then retired the next nine batters he faced, including five via strikeout.

With the loss, the C's will not be able to match the all-time franchise record win total of 77 established by the championship-winning 2023 club. However, these Canadians are still on target to set a new franchise mark in run differential, along with many individual records that have been broken over the last few weeks.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with the final night game and fireworks show of the season.







