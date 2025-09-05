Costeiu's Start, Flores's Homer Power Dust Devils Past Hops

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Ryan Costeiu

PASCO - Starter Ryan Costeiu threw six quality innings and Juan Flores went deep to give his team a lead they would never relinquish in a 7-4 win for the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-32 2H, 61-68) over the Hillsboro Hops (25-38 2H, 58-71) Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Costeiu (7-7) threw a career-high 106 pitches in his start, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out six without issuing a walk. The right-hander from Clayton, California retired 10 of 11 batters at one point and gave his team some needed length after the bullpen produced longer outings in Wednesday's win, closing out his 2025 Dust Devils campaign with consecutive wins.

Flores's longball, a two-run shot, gave Tri-City a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. The catcher's tenth home run of the year brought home LF Rio Foster, who celebrated his being named Northwest League Player of the Month for August by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI single, a walk and two runs scored. The Dust Devils backstop, an inning later, added an RBI on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded during which a throwing error allowed a second run to score.

RF Randy De Jesus got things started in the 2nd inning by turning a pitch from Hillsboro starter Denny Larrondo (3-4) into a scorching line drive home run to left center, his 18th longball of the season. CF Anthony Scull added an RBI single in the 6th for the seventh and final Tri-City run of the evening.

Reliever Sam Tookoian finished off the night by getting the final three outs for his third save in as many tries, continuing his scoreless start to his professional career.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Randy De Jesus stands alone in Dust Devils record books as the man with the most home runs in a single season (18). De Jesus first broke the previous single-season mark with his 15th home run of the season, hit July 26 at Hillsboro Ballpark, but later was matched by 2B Adrian Placencia at 15 round-trippers on August 13 at Gesa. The two traded homers before De Jesus retook the lead and set a new record with his 17th home run, hit last week in Spokane. Brendon Davis (2021) and Gabe Matthews (2022) previously held the record, each hitting 14 home runs in a full-length Tri-City season. Darin Holcomb (2007) holds the short-season mark with 12.

-Reliever Yendy Gomez went two innings and gave up only an unearned run on two hits. Gomez gave up nine runs, all earned, in his first two outings but has not allowed an earned run in his last three trips to the mound.

-The Dust Devils clinched the 30-game season series with their 16th win over Hillsboro in 2025. The win marks the first season series win for Tri-City over the Hops since the 2017 season.

-A correction from last night: C Peter Burns had the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning, with RF Randy De Jesus's RBI hit tying the game in the same frame. My apologies for the errors of omission and conflation, now corrected in Thursday's recap on the team website. - Doug Taylor

ONE MORE TIME IN 2025: GO FAST. TURN LEFT.

Tri-City and Hillsboro gather for game four of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Rooster Tails Jersey Auction Night presented by BNSF Railway. The Dust Devils will play for the final time in 2025 as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, honoring the summer's hydroplane races near the Blue Bridge, and fans winning the auction taking place in the first base tunnel will get their jerseys from players and coaches on the field postgame. It's also a Family Feast Night presented by Genuine Homes, with lower-priced select concessions items available throughout the night.

The pitching matchup sees right-hander Yeferson Vargas (1-2, 7.12 ERA) toe the slab for the Rooster Tails, countered by left-hander Wilkin Paredes (2-2, 4.25 ERA) of the Hops.

Free broadcast coverage (video at Bally Sports Live and MiLB, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and MiLB) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

For tickets to Friday night's game, the remainder of the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro and to inquire about 2026 season tickets, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

