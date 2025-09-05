Emeralds Shut out Spokane for 2nd Straight Game

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 3-0. The Ems have now shut out Spokane in back to back games as they have clinched a series victory by taking the first 4 games of the series. The Ems are now a whopping 30 games above .500 with a 47-17 record with 2 games remaining in the 2nd half.

Eugene jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jonah Cox drew a 1-out walk and was able to pick up his Northwest League leading 57th stolen base of the season. Charlie Szykowny followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners. Parks Harber singled for the first run of the night. Jakob Christian followed it up with a walk to load up the bases and Luke Shliger ripped a 105 mph single up the middle to bring home the 2nd run of the frame.

The only other run of the game came in the bottom of the 7th inning. Quinn McDaniel drew a 4 pitch walk to start off the inning. He stole 2nd base for his 2nd stolen base of the week and with 2-outs Charlie Szykowny singled out to left field to bring home the run for his 84th RBI of the season.

The Emeralds pitchers were absolutely brilliant tonight. Josh Bostick allowed just 2 hits while not issuing a single walk or run. He struck out 7 batters including striking out the side in his final inning. Brayan Palencia went 6 up and 6 down in the 7th and 8th inning to earn his 3rd hold of the season. Junior Flores pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning to convert on his 1st save opportunity with the Ems.

The Emeralds pitchers have not allowed a run in the last 16 innings against Spokane as they have now shut them out in consecutive games. With only 2 games remaining in the regular season, the Emeralds will continue to try to stay on a roll as they head into the Northwest League Championship next week.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 5 of the series against the Spokane Indians. First pitch is currently set for 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.

