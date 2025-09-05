Devils Go to Rio, Dump Hops 7-4

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, Wash. - Tri-City outfielder Rio Foster went bananas in August, earning Northwest League Player Of the Month for his efforts, which included an OPS over 1.000 and a ten-game hit streak to close the month. The turning of the calender has done little to slow down the athletic Georgian.

Foster homered and doubled, driving in one and scoring two, while reaching base three times as the Dust Devils (31-32 second hak, 61-68 overall) picked up their second straight win over Hillsboro (25-38, 58-71), winning 7-4 Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Ryan Costeiu (7-8) threw a season-high 105 pitches through six innings, limiting the Hops to three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win. Sam Tookoian pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his third save in three tries since being drafted in the 20th round last month out of Ole Miss.

The Hops outhit Tri-City 9-8, but familiar trends kept them in the losing column despite the hits advantage. Hops pitchers walked six batters compared to three by Tri-City and the Dust Devils two extra-base hits left the yard, while the Hops settled for a pair of doubles.

Denny Larrondo (4-7) was charged with the loss after allowing six hits and six runs, five earned, over 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and three bases on balls.

With the Hops leading 2-1, Foster led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a one-hopper off the right center field fence for a double. He had taken Druw Jones to the warning track in left center back in the first inning, a shot that with a little more wind and a little less humidity would have been a two-run homer.

One out later, Juan Flores jumped on a Denny Larrondo hanging breaking ball and blasted a two-run homer out to left field to put the Devils up 3-2.

The home team doubled its scoring output in the fifth inning. Adrian Placencia followed a one-out walk to Capri Ortiz with a base hit to right. Foster followed with an RBI sinlge to left center to make it 4-2 Tri-City. With runners at first and second, Flores sent a hot shot grounder to Ortiz and second, who made a balletic stab and perfect spinning throw to second to get the force. Unfortunately, Anderson Rojas' relay throw to first sailed well wide of the mark, allowing two more runs to score.

Torin doubled over the head of center fielder Anthony Scull to lead off the sixth inning, later scoring on a Jansel Luis comebacker to the mound. In the Hillsboro eighth inning, Modeifi Marte's third hit of the night brought home a run when it skipped past Foster to the wall in left. That made it 7-4 Tri-City.

The Hops gave themselves a shot in the ninth. After Sam Knowlton set down the Devils side in the eighth with a strikeout, Jeremiah Boyd greeted Tookoian with a soft single to right to open the ninth. It was the first hit allowed by the 260-pound righty since his Tri-City debut six appearances ago. After back-to-back strikeouts, Tookoian walked Slade Caldwell to bring the tying run to the plate. But Torin grounded out to short on the first pitch he saw to end the game.

Randy De Jesus hit his 18th home run of the season for Tri-City off Larrondo in the second inning. The Hops answered with three straight one-out singles in the third inning to net a run, with Marte's second hit of the night plating Angel Ortiz. Rojas hit a sacrifice fly to center to give the Hops their brief 2-1 advantage.

Foster reached base multiple times for the third time in the series and seventh straight game overall. Flores drove in three and Caleb Pendleton had a pair of hits and a run scored.

For the Hops, Modeifi Marte finished 3-for-4 with a double. Three times the ball hit 100+mph off his bat as he collected his fourth double of the series. Ortiz scored two runs and Luis had a run and RBI.

The Hops and Dust Devils play game four of the season's final series at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tune in to Rip City Radio 620 for pregame coverage starting at 6:20.







Northwest League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.