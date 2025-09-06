Friday Night's Hops Game at Tri-City Canceled
Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Hillsboro Hops News Release
PASCO, WASH. - Friday night's game at Gesa Stadium between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled. The Tri-City Dust Devils offered this statement on Friday afternoon:
"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries. Tonight's game against the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled."
