Friday Night's Hops Game at Tri-City Canceled

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. - Friday night's game at Gesa Stadium between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled. The Tri-City Dust Devils offered this statement on Friday afternoon:

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries. Tonight's game against the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled."







Northwest League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.