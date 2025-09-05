Canadians Defeat AquaSox 6-2

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Sean Keys homered, and the Vancouver Canadians capitalized on four Everett errors to secure a 6-2 victory over the AquaSox on Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Canadians struck early in the first inning, scoring two runs on a fielder's choice by Arjun Nimmala and a single by Edward Duran, aided by a throwing error from Everett third baseman Brandon Eike. Vancouver added a run in the fifth on Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s double and three more in the eighth, highlighted by Keys' solo shot and Peyton Powell's two-run single, which benefited from a missed catch error by pitcher Jose Geraldo.

The Frogs managed just four hits against Vancouver's pitching staff. Jackson Wentworth (5-5) earned the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with four walks and four strikeouts over five innings. Colby Holcombe, Nate LaRue, and JJ Sanchez combined for four innings of relief, surrendering one run on three hits.

The AquaSox scored their first run in the fifth when Josh Caron crossed the plate on a wild pitch after stealing second. Tai Peete scored their second run in the eighth on Charlie Pagliarini's single, but Pagliarini was thrown out at second trying to stretch the single into a double.

Evan Truitt (5-8) took the loss for Everett, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The AquaSox bullpen of Pedro Da Costa Lemos and Geraldo combined to allow three runs (one earned) in relief.

Jonny Farmelo doubled for Everett's lone extra-base hit. Keys helped to lead Vancouver with a home run (his 18th) and two walks.

LOOKING AHEAD: The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, presented by the Levitt Group, kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9, at PK Park. The best-of-five series will return to Everett for Games 3 through 5 beginning on Friday, September 12th.







