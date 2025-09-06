Pair of Home Runs Power Sox Friday Afternoon

VANCOUVER, BC: Powered by a pair of home runs from their outfielders, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 on Friday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard began the game by tossing four scoreless innings, Tai Peete provided the first run support of the game during the top of the fifth inning. Following a single hit by Colin Davis and a walk drawn by Anthony Donofrio, Peete blasted a three-run homer to center field for his 19th long ball of the year.

Holding a 3-0 lead, Dollard departed after throwing five shutout frames, allowing only two hits to lower his earned run average to 3.90 this season. Relieving him was right-hander Ben Hernandez, who added two scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Davis provided an insurance run in the top of the seventh, smashing a solo home run to left center field to extend the Frogs' lead 4-0. The home run was Davis' first of the year with the AquaSox, and it also accounted for his third hit of the afternoon.

Vancouver added their one and only run in the bottom of the eighth as Sean Keys cleared the wall in right center field for his 19th home run of the season. Keys' homer was his third in his last three games.

Despite Keys' solo homer, AquaSox righty Lucas Kelly handled the last two innings of the game to secure the Frogs' 4-1 win. Kelly struck out two and walked one in his outing.







