Cates, Crooked Numbers Carry C's to 6-1 Win

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Another quality start from Austin Cates and a pair of three-run innings were the x-factor in a 6-1 Canadians win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] in front of a sellout crowd Saturday night at The Nat.

Cates walked the second batter of the game then retired the next eight consecutive hitters before the C's took the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Sean Keys bounced a one-out triple over the first baseman's head then scored when Arjun Nimmala served a single into left field. Carter Cunningham followed with a double, which scored a run thanks to a throwing error by Everett that also allowed Cunningham to reach third. Edward Duran's fielder's choice in the next at-bat brought in the third run of the frame.

After another 1-2-3 stanza from Cates, Vancouver added three more on one swing in the home half of the fourth. Keys sparked the offence with a two-out single, Nimmala walked and Cunningham uncorked a 414-foot homer to dead centre to double the C's advantage to 6-0.

Everett wouldn't find the hit column until consecutive two-out doubles in the fifth, which plated the first and only Frogs run of the game. Cates limited the damage by getting a pop out in the next at bat then worked around a two-out walk to finish his night with six complete in which he allowed one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Juanmi Vasquez (S, 2) took care of the final three frames, holding the 'Sox to two walks while racking up six strikeouts to close things out. He was one pitch away from an immaculate inning in the seventh.

Seven of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Cunningham finished a triple shy of the cycle while Tucker Toman went three for three with a walk.

With the win, the C's have secured the season series with Everett for the second consecutive year.

The series and the season conclude tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm.







