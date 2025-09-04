Canadians Mash Their Way to 8-2 Triumph

VANCOUVER, BC - A three-homer game from the Canadians offence powered an 8-2 win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Wednesday night at The Nat.

The first of those three big flies came in the bottom of the fifth. With the game tied 2-2 following a two-out rally for Everett in the top of the frame, Nick Goodwin led off with a walk to set the table for Cutter Coffey. The 21-year-old hit a parabolic drive towards left field that just kept carrying until it landed in the visitor's bullpen to put the C's in front for good.

Sean Keys clubbed his team-best 17th homer of the season in the sixth before Edward Duran iced the game in the eighth. Carter Cunningham started the stanza with a single, Keys walked and Duran went deep for his third High-A blast to make it 8-2 Vancouver.

Javen Coleman struck out the side around an infield single in the ninth to lock down the victory.

Vancouver started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Goodwin doubled on the second pitch of the inning then Coffey brought him in with a double of his own. A walk and a double steal set up a sacrifice fly from Arjun Nimmala to give the C's an early 2-0 advantage.

Starter S ilvano Hechavarria (W, 3-0) turned in another strong outing. He went 5.1 innings, allowed two runs on three hits, walked three and K'ed seven before handing the ball off to Aaron Munson in the sixth. Munson would retire all but one of the batters he faced over 2.2 frames of stout relief.

The Canadians go back to work tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. for the penultimate night game of the season.







