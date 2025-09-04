Griffin Herring Named NWL Pitcher of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Griffin Herring's first full month in the Rockies organization could not have gone much better. Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced today the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for August in Major League Baseball's player development system, with the Spokane Indians southpaw earning Northwest League Pitcher of the Month honors.

Herring went 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in six starts as he allowed six earned runs on 11 hits and 13 walks over 25.0 innings. He led the league in batting average against (.136), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.04). He was second in WHIP (0.96), was third in ERA (2.16) and was fourth in strikeouts (39). He allowed more than two hits once in his six starts. Herring's 1.81 ERA currently ranks third in all of MiLB (min. 100 IP) while his 141 strikeouts is the sixth-highest mark among MiLB left-handers. Overall, the southpaw has posted an 8-3 record, 1.01 WHIP, and .170 average against in 114.1 IP across three levels this season.

Herring, 22, was originally selected by New York (AL) in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. He was traded to the Rockies alongside Josh Grosz on July 25, 2025, in exchange for third baseman Ryan McMahon. Herring is the third Spokane Indians player to received Player/Pitcher of the Month honors this season, joining Braylen Wimmer (Player of the Month - May) and Aidan Longwell (Player of the Month - June).







Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.