Early Deficit No Struggle for Tri-City in Comeback Win over Hillsboro

PASCO - Down 3-0 before their first at-bat proved little issue Wednesday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (30-32 2H, 60-68), who came back for a 6-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops (25-37 2H, 58-70) at Gesa Stadium that evened the teams' concluding series of 2025 at a game apiece.

The comeback started quickly for Tri-City, with CF Anthony Scull sending the second pitch he saw over the wall for a solo home run to lead things off for Dann Bilardello's team. The 3-1 deficit got shaved down again later in the 1st when LF Rio Foster continued his torrid finish to the season with an RBI double to left center. The two-bagger scored SS Capri Ortiz, who got on by getting hit by a pitch, and brought the Dust Devils within a run at 3-2.

The fast offensive start ground to a halt from there, with neither team scoring for almost five full innings due to both bullpens holding the line. 3B Mitchell Daly changed that by leading off the bottom of the 6th with an opposite field line drive that popped over the right field wall for a solo home run that tied the game at 3-3 and got starter Chris Cortez off the hook. A Hillsboro run, though, scoring on an RBI single by LF Junior Franco in the top of the 7th, took the lead back for the visitors at 4-3.

The bottom of the 7th ended up the half-inning where the game turned, starting with Foster's third walk of the game. 2B Adrian Placencia laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to move Foster to second with one out, and Foster stole third during the next at-bat to get 90 feet away. RF Randy De Jesus took care of the rest, lining a pitch from Hops reliever Teofilo Mendez (0-1) through a drawn-in infield for an RBI single to right center to give Tri-City its first lead at 5-4. Scull added an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th, coming home on a wild pitch after he and Ortiz started the frame with infield hits and DH Lucas Ramirez walked to load the bases with no one out.

Carlos Espinosa then got the final three outs, nailing down his second save of the year and getting the win for reliever Keythel Key (5-8). Key threw three innings and gave up one run, striking out five in his second win in four days.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Sandy Gastón (3.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks) helped to settle the game down out of the bullpen, coming on to get the final out of the 1st inning and going through the fourth posting zeroes along the way. It was the righty's eighth outing of the season in which he threw multiple innings without giving up a run.

-All ten Dust Devils who came to the plate reached base in the game, and eight of nine had hits. Anthony Scull had his fifth three-hit game of the season, the most for any hitter on the active roster.

-Starter Chris Cortez had a rough outing, getting only two outs but receiving a no-decision via the Tri-City comeback. The Dust Devils have had their last two Wednesday starters at home not make it through the first inning. They have managed to win both games, though, with the game before tonight's the 19-18 11-inning epic on August 13 v. Eugene.

-The win, the team's 60th of the season, pushed out further the new single-season win mark for Tri-City in the full season/High-A era. The Dust Devils won 58 games in both 2022 and 2023, with Sunday's win in Spokane first setting a new mark at 59.

PICK A CARD...ANY CARD

Tri-City and Hillsboro meet for game three of their six-game set at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, where the team's annual Baseball Card Giveaway will happen thanks to Good Shepherd Health Care System. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive the team's yearly baseball card pack.

The Dust Devils have announced right-hander Ryan Johnson (4-3, 1.88 ERA) as their probable starter, with the Hops appointing right-hander Denny Larrondo (3-3, 7.11 ERA) for the task.

Free broadcast coverage (video at Bally Sports Live and MiLB, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and MiLB) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

