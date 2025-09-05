Join Us for a Special Picnic Prior to Game #3 of the NWL Championship Series

Published on September 4, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Come and join us as we host a special 90-Minute pregame Playoff Picnic on Friday, September 12, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Your $30.00 picnic purchase includes an Upper Reserved ticket for the game.

Already have tickets? Just buy a $18.00 picnic pass! Prices do not include service fees.

The picnic menu consists of hot dogs, hamburgers, corn salad, potato salad, chips, tea, water, and Pepsi Zero.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.

NWL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by the Levitt Group Northwest will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox (the NWL's first-half champions), and the Eugene Emeralds (the second-half champion).

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at Eugene

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at Eugene

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 *

*If Necessary







