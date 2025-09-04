Canadians Homer Three Times in 8-2 Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Cutter Coffey drove in three runs, and Edward Duran hit a three-run homer to lead the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Canadians struck early, scoring two runs in the first inning. Nick Goodwin doubled and scored on Coffey's double, who later crossed the plate on Arjun Nimmala's sacrifice fly. Vancouver added two more in the fifth when Coffey launched a two-run homer off Casey Hintz (0-1), his 11th of the season, scoring Goodwin again.

Duran's three-run shot in the eighth off Brock Moore, his third of the year, capped Vancouver's scoring, driving in Carter Cunningham and Sean Keys, who had walked. Keys also contributed a solo homer in the sixth off William Fleming, his 17th.

The AquaSox got on the board in the fourth when Charlie Pagliarini hit a solo homer off Silvano Hechavarria (3-0), his 21st. The AquaSox added another run in the fifth when Anthony Donofrio's single scored Colin Davis, who had doubled.

Hechavarria earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three. Aaron Munson pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Javen Coleman closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, striking out three.

Christian Little surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings. Hintz allowed two runs in one inning, and Moore struggled, giving up three runs in just one-third of an inning.

The Canadians outhit the AquaSox 9-5, with Coffey, Jay Harry, and Nimmala each collecting extra-base hits. Everett's Pagliarini and Davis had the team's only extra-base hits.

LOOKING AHEAD: The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, presented by the Levitt Group, kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9, at PK Park. The best-of-five series will return to Everett for Games 3 through 5 beginning on Friday, September 12th.







Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.