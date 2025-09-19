Four AquaSox Players Receive Northwest League All-Star Team Honors

Published on September 18, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Directly off of winning the 2025 Northwest League Championship presented by Leavitt Group NW, four AquaSox players were honored Wednesday when Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the league awards and Northwest League All-Star teams.

Lazaro Montes was named the Northwest League MVP and Colt Emerson was named the Northwest League's top prospect. Other members of the AquaSox that were named to the NWL All-Star team include Michael Arroyo and Tyler Cleveland.

Arroyo (Second Base): A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Arroyo got off to a slow start but heated up quickly by hitting .269 with 29 extra-base hits in 65 games. He also led the league in hit by pitches with 25. Ranked as the sixth prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, he finished the season with a slash line of .262/.401/.433 between two levels of play. It was the second consecutive season Arroyo was named to the NWL All-Star team.

Emerson (Shortstop): The Mariners' top prospect and 11th overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, Emerson was named the Northwest League's Top Prospect. The hard-hitting shortstop played in 90 games for the AquaSox, posting a .281/.388/.453 slash line with 16 doubles, five triples, 11 homers, 51 RBI, 54 walks and 68 strikeouts. On August 3, he was promoted to Double-A Arkansas and has since been promoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Montes (Outfield): The Mariners' third-ranked prospect was named the most valuable player of the Northwest League despite playing in only 67 games with High-A Everett before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas. In those 67 games, he posted a .268/.387/.573 slash line with 12 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 50 RBI, 48 walks and 83 strikeouts. It is the second year in a row that Montes has taken home league MVP honors with his respective teams. In 2024, he was named the MVP of the Cal League despite only playing in only 66 games with Single-A Modesto before being promoted to Everett.

Cleveland (Relief Pitcher): Drafted by the Mariners in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Central Arkansas (14th round), Cleveland didn't allow an earned run in 21 of his 23 appearances for the AquaSox. He posted a 0.86 ERA across 23 games and struck out 37 batters in 31 1/3 innings while earning Northwest League All-Star honors.

NWL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

First Base: Charlie Szykowny (Eugene)

Second Base: Michael Arroyo (Everett)

Shortstop: Colt Emerson (Everett)

Third Base: Cutter Coffey (Vancouver)

Catcher: Cole Messina (Spokane)

Outfield: Lazaro Montes (Everett)

Outfield: Jared Thomas (Spokane)

Outfield: Bo Davidson (Eugene)

Designated Hitter: Ryan Waldschmidt (Hillsboro)

Utility: Braylen Wimmer (Spokane)

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Eagen (Hillsboro)

Starting Pitcher: Gage Stanifer (Vancouver)

Starting Pitcher: Ryan Johnson (Tri-City)

Starting Pitcher: Fernando Perez (Vancouver)

Reliever: Chay Yeager (Vancouver)

Reliever Tyler Cleveland (Everett)

The AquaSox kick off next season on Friday, April 3rd, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for the 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.







