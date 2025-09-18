Sox Place Four Players on NWL All-Star Team

Four players of the 2025 Northwest Leauge Champion Everett AquaSox were honored today when Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the league.

Lazaro Montes was named the league MVP and Colt Emerson was named the league's top prospect. Other members of the AquaSox that were named to the NWL All-Star team include Michael Arroyo and Tyler Cleveland.

Arroyo (Second Base): A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Arroyo got off to a slow start but heated up quickly hitting .269 with 29 extra base hits in 65 games. He also led the league in hit by pitches with 25. Ranked as the sixth top prospect in the organization, he finished the season with a slash line of .262/.401/.433 between two levels of play. It was the second straight season Arroyo was named to the NWL All-Star team.

Emerson (Shortstop): The Mariners' top prospect and No. 11 overall in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, was named the Northwest League's top prospect.The hard-hitting shortstop played in 90 games for the Aqua Sox, posting a .281/.388/.453 slash line with 16 doubles, five triples, 11 homers, 51 RBI, 54 walks and 68 strikeouts. On Aug. 3, he was promoted to Arkansas

Montes (Outfield): The Mariners' No. 3 rated prospect, was named the most valuable player of the Northwest League, despite playing in only 67 games with High-A Everett before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas. In those 67 games, he posted a .268/.387/.573 slash line with 12 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 50 RBI, 48 walks and 83 strikeouts. It's the second straight year Montes has taken home league MVP honors. Last season, he was named the MVP of the Low-A Cal League despite only playing in only 66 games with Modesto before being promoted to Everett

Cleveland (Relief Pitcher): Drafted by the Mariners in the 2022 draft out of Central Arkansas (14th round), Cleveland didn't allow an earned run in 21 of his 23 appearances for the AquaSox. He posted a 0.86 ERA in 23 appearances and struck out 37 batters in 31 1/3 innings.

NWL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

First Base: Charlie Szykowny (Eugene)

Second Base: Michael Arroyo (Everett)

Shortstop: Colt Emerson (Everett)

Third Base: Cutter Coffey (Vancouver)

Catcher: Cole Messina (Spokane)

Outfield: Lazaro Montes (Everett)

Outfield: Jared Thomas (Spokane)

Outfield: Bo Davidson (Eugene)

Designated Hitter: Ryan Waldschmidt (Hillsboro)

Utility: Braylen Wimmer (Spokane)

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Eagen (Hillsboro)

Starting Pitcher: Gage Stanifer (Vancouver)

Starting Pitcher: Ryan Johnson (Tri-City)

Starting Pitcher: Fernando Perez (Vancouver)

Reliever: Chay Yeager (Vancouver)

Reliever Tyler Cleveland (Everett)

