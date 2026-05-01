Brandon Eike Hits Fifth Homer in Frogs Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Playing in the third of six games at Gesa Stadium this week, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-4 on Thursday night.

The Dust Devils opened the scoring, leading 2-0 after two innings of competition. Tri-City found a two-out rally in the bottom of the first as Matt Coutney doubled and Ryan Nicholson doubled to place runners on the corners for Randy De Jesus, who capitalized by knocking an RBI double. Scoring the second run of the game in the next frame was Jorge Ruiz, who scored as a fielding error was committed on Gage Harrelson's single.

Brandon Eike tied the game for Everett in the top of the fourth inning, crushing a two-run home run after Matthew Ellis reached base by drawing a walk. The long ball was Eike's fifth of the season, and his RBI total raised to 12 after his big swing. The tie did not last long, though, as Tri-City surged ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Capri Ortiz hit a bases-clearing triple.

Everett and Tri-City exchanged runs in the sixth inning, making the score 6-3. Axel Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly for the AquaSox to score Felnin Celesten, who reached by singling, and Ortiz knocked an RBI single for the Dust Devils after Caleb Bartolero knocked a two-out triple.

The AquaSox added their final run in the top of the seventh, scoring as Carlos Jimenez hit into an RBI groundout after Curtis Washington Jr. and Carter Dorighi knocked consecutive one-out singles. Their efforts were not enough, though, as the Dust Devils pitching staff held on to secure their 6-4 win for their first victory of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday, May 1! First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops! Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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