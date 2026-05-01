Nate Snead Day: Tri-City Grabs First Win of Week

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Capri Ortiz

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Capri Ortiz(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Starter Nate Snead struck out a career-high seven in his first professional win and SS Capri Ortiz drove in four runs for the Tri-City Dust Devils (13-11) Thursday night, helping the home nine to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox (13-11) at Gesa Stadium.

Snead (1-3) gave up two runs on three hits, with Everett 1B Brandon Eike's opposite field two-run homer in the 4th the only blemish in the run column. The Tennessee Volunteer flamethrower gave up two walks but struck out four in a row at one point, holding down a potent AquaSox attack down for his teammates. They returned the favor, scoring at their first opportunity to grab the lead via another two-out rally that has become the signature of the 2026 Tri-City attack. DH Matt Coutney started it with a double to right and 1B Ryan Nicholson lined a ball off Everett starter Chase Centala for an infield hit, with Centala thankfully alright and able to continue. RF Randy De Jesus followed with an RBI double to the right-center gap that scored Coutney, and the Dust Devils led 1-0 after an inning.

Tri-City doubled the lead an inning later, beginning with a single by CF Jorge Ruiz. He stole second, getting into scoring position for LF Gage Harrelson. The lefty chopped a grounder to the right side that he legged out for an infield hit, but a fielding error after Harrelson reached allowed Ruiz to score to make it 2-0. The game would remain there until Eike's 4th inning home run off Snead that tied the game.

The 2-2 tie would not last, though, due to another two-out Dust Devils rally. Harrelson went the opposite way on the infield for a second hit, and 2B Kevin Bruggeman and 3B Caleb Bartolero walked to load the bases for Ortiz. The shortstop lined a deep drive to center past the Everett defense for a bases-clearing triple, giving Tri-City the lead for good at 5-2. The AquaSox scored a run two innings later, but the Dust Devils again struck with two out to plate a run and, again, Ortiz got the job done. This time it came in the form of a single through the right side, scoring Bartolero after he tripled to restore a three-run advantage at 6-3.

An Everett team that has been dangerous late did threaten twice more, scoring a run in the 7th and making things difficult in the 8th. Tri-City closer Sam Tookoian came in and ended any AquaSox hopes, getting four outs in four batters for his fourth save in as many tries.

Four Dust Devils (Coutney, De Jesus, Harrelson and Ortiz) had multi-hit games, part of an 11-hit night.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2026: VAMOS, VIÑEROS!

Tri-City and Everett collide in game four of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium, where the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 25th Season pennant. As well, the home team will play for the first time this season (and all weekend) as Viñeros de Tri-City, their Copa de la Diversión identity celebrating our local wine industry and its workers.

Right-hander Peyton Olejnik (0-2, 7.71 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, countered by Everett ace and righty Colton Shaw (2-1, 2.66 ERA).

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Saturday's game against Everett will also start at 6:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. Sunday game closing out the series. For tickets to this weekend's games, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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