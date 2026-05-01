Losing Streak Stretches to Six with Extra Innings Defeat

Published on May 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Two runs in the top of the tenth continued the Canadians' losing streak as they fell short in extra innings to the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) by a final score of 4-2 at The Nat.

The first seven innings were scoreless. After the Hops scored two unearned runs in the top of the eighth on a two-out error, the C's didn't allow them to have the lead for long. With runners at the corners and no outs in the bottom of the inning, a broken bat fielder's choice from JR Freethy saw the lead runner thrown out at the plate but put runners at second and third with one away. The first run of the frame scampered home on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Sharp and the tying score ran home from third after Matt Scannell walked then intentionally got caught in a rundown to allow Freethy to dash to the plate.

Jonathan Todd (L, 2-2) entered the game in the top of the ninth and struck out the first two batters he faced then kept a clean slate with a groundout to keep the game tied entering the bottom of the ninth. The Canadians came close to ending the game; Dub Gleed doubled with one out and went to third on a groundout, but a strikeout ended the frame and sent the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, the Hops were able to capitalize on a wild pitch plus throwing error to bring two runs home after loading the bases with two outs, giving them a 4-2 lead. The C's went in order in the bottom of the tenth to lose 4-2.

MLB Pipeline's #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King made his fifth start with the Canadians. King dominated the Hops, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. He didn't surrender a base runner until two outs in the fourth. The Naples, FL native pitched four complete, allowed one hit, no runs, one walk and struck out three over his 56 pitches (39 strikes) thrown.

Holden Wilkerson came into the game as the C's relief pitcher for innings five through eight. He kept the game scoreless until the eighth inning, where he gave up two hits, which turned into two unearned runs on a fielding error. During his four innings pitched, Wilkerson allowed four hits, two runs, and struck out five batters.

With the loss, the C's have dropped six in a row for their longest losing streak of the year. They'll look to snap the skid tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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