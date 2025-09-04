Emeralds Sweep Double-Header against Spokane

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds took both games of the double-header against the Spokane Indians. The Emeralds took game 1 by a final score of 4-1 and picked up their 11th shutout win of the season in game 2 with a 4-0 victory. Eugene is now 3-0 on the week and have clinched a series split at worst this week. That means the Ems will not lose a single series in the 2nd half. They are 46-17 in the 2nd half with 3 games remaining in the regular season.

The Emeralds took game 1 against Spokane by a final score of 4-1. They were able to load up the bases in the first inning before Parks Harber hit into a double-play but it was enough to bring home the first run of the night. In the 2nd inning Jakob Christian singled to start the inning and stole 2nd base. There was an error on the throw down so Christian was able to get into 3rd base. Zane Zielinski hit him home on a sac-fly. Luke Shliger led off the 4th inning with a walk and got into 3rd base before Zander Darby picked up an RBI on a sac-fly. The 4th and final run came in the 6th inning. Zane Zielinski singled and Jean Carlos Sio hit a double to bring him home.

The story of game 1 wasn't the offense as Tyler Switalski was just 2-outs away from a no-hitter tonight. He was near flawless tonight, as he allowed just the 1-hit which was a Blake Wright double to break up the no-no. He allowed just 2 walks and struck out 5 en-route to picking up his 2nd straight win as his ERA with the Ems now sits at 1.17.

After a quick 40 minute break between the two games the Ems wasted no time in scoring a run in the first inning to open up game 2. Quinn McDaniel started it off with a single and stole 2nd base and it was Parks Harber who drove him home on a 2-out single up the middle.

The next 3 runs for Eugene all came in the 4th inning. Onil Perez reached on a fielding error to start it off and was able to steal 2nd base successfully. Jose Ramos drove him home on a single before getting caught stealing for the 2nd out. The inning didn't stop there as McDaniel got hit by a pitch and Jonah Cox doubled to bring home the 2nd run. Charlie Szykowny followed it up with an RBI-single to center field for the 4th and final run of the game.

Darien Smith was excellent in his 1st start of the year. He pitched 5 scoreless innings and allowed just 2 hits, no walks and struck out 6. Ubert Mejias made his Ems debut with a scoreless 6th inning and Ben Peterson was able to close it out in the 7th after the bases were loaded with 2-outs to secure the Emeralds 11th shutout win of the season.

It was a great day for the Ems as they were able to sweep a double-header for the first time this season. They're trying to continue to stay hot in all facets of the game as they continue to get ready to close out the series this weekend before turning their attention to the Northwest League Championship Series next week against Everett.

The Emeralds will be back for game 4 tomorrow night against the Spokane Indians. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound.

