C's Fall 2-1 in Final Game of 2025

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians wrapped the 2025 season with a 2-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

After two unearned runs scored for the Frogs in the top of the second, the C's were held scoreless until the eighth. Cutter Coffey singled, Sean Keys walked and Edward Duran loaded the bases with a hit before a balk brought in the lone C's score of the afternoon. The inning ended without any further action and Vancouver went in order in the ninth to fall in the finale.

C's starter Chris McElvain (L, 0-4) finished his year with four strong innings in which he scattered two hits, three walks and five Ks before relievers Irv Carter, Brett Garcia, JJ Sanchez, Javen Coleman and Aaron Munson combined on five shutout stanzas with four hits, three walks and nine punchouts.

Despite the season-ending loss, the 2025 Vancouver Canadians finish the year with 75 wins, the second most in franchise history (77, 2023).

So begins the offseason and the long wait for spring. The 2026 season will begin on April 3 and the home opener at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium is set for April 7 to kick-off the season-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of The Nat.

A heartfelt THANK YOU from all of us at the Vancouver Canadians for the continued support year in and year out.







Northwest League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.