Canadians Honoured as Top High-A Franchise

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians have been named the 2025 Bob Freitas Award winner at the High-A level, an honour bestowed by Baseball America on one team at each of the four full-season classifications in Minor League Baseball. This is the second time the C's have earned this distinction; the first was in 2011, the debut season of the team's affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The year began with an enormous hurdle that was overcome in time for Opening Day. Historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium underwent the first phase of a two-part renaissance that saw an entirely brand-new playing surface - infield dirt, outfield grass and a pair of bullpens - installed, both dugouts renovated, and a new clubhouse and weight room emerge to meet facility standards set forth by Major League Baseball for all 120 of its MiLB clubs.

Phase two of that project began soon after the season commenced. The entire northern section of the property became an active construction site, as more capital improvements to one of North America's most venerable ballparks laid the literal and figurative foundation for a two-story building that will include a state-of-the-art home clubhouse, commissary and training area for C's players and coaches on the first floor. The second floor of that structure will give fans a brand-new experience: a rooftop patio and gathering space that will provide never-before-seen sightlines since The Nat opened in 1951.

"I am so proud of our entire staff - front office and gameday employees - for their tireless efforts and deeply appreciative of our fans for their unwavering commitment to supporting the team," said Canadians General Manager Allan Bailey. "Working around the challenges of construction these past few years as we bring The Nat into its next era is no small task. The fact that C's fans have continued to show their dedication to the ballclub despite limited parking and other changes during these projects is another example of how lucky we are to call Vancouver home. This award is a testament to everyone who has come together to make the Vancouver Canadians one of Minor League Baseball's best."

The backbone of the franchise's success is, as always, the deep-rooted support of C's faithful across the province and beyond. Attendance rose in 2025, and the Canadians led the Northwest League at the turnstile once again; the team has been at the top of gate receipts every year baseball has been played at The Nat since 2015. Online, the club's digital footprint scaled up in ways never before seen in franchise history. @VanCanadians saw a 172% increase in engagements, a 70% increase in impressions and a 26% increase in total audience across all platforms, which translated into a paid media equivalent value of $240,000. The team rode the wave of their parent club's inspiring run through the MLB postseason and was ranked first among all High-A clubs during October and November in numerous categories, including content impressions, interactions, engagements, video views and growth of community size. On Instagram alone, 4,056 of the 11,660 new C's followers in 2025 were added in those two months. The rising tide in Toronto did indeed lift all boats.

Fans from all walks of life were treated to a promotional calendar packed with more giveaways and experiences than ever before. South Asian Heritage Night and a tribute to the storied Vancouver Asahi - both of which featured specialty jerseys - brought community members together to celebrate baseball's cross-cultural impact. The team debuted a new look - their coveted Lumberjack jerseys - that became a best seller while proudly representing the organization's Canadian heritage. A trio of C's alumni bobbleheads were among the highlights of a jam-packed roster of giveaways while new theme nights, fireworks shows, White Spot Family Fun Sundays and FortisBC 'Nooners made The Nat a destination for anyone and everyone - including over 500 dogs as part of a pair of Dog Days of Summer games.

"Allan Bailey and the entire Canadians front office have navigated an ambitious period of change with exceptional vision and care, all while delivering a first-class experience for players and fans," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns the club. "What this organization accomplished amid major facility upgrades is extraordinary, and the continued devotion of C's fans has elevated The Nat into one of the most vibrant environments in our sport. We are thrilled to see Vancouver recognized with this well-deserved honour."

The Canadians' dedication to serving the Lower Mainland beyond the ballpark continues to prop up the organization as a pillar of its annual efforts. The team continued its long-standing partnership with RBC to recognize local charities and initiatives in the community, sent players to Canuck Place Children's Hospice to share love and light with those in need and worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Julian Cayme, an eight-year-old living with congenital heart disease. The wide reach of the Vancouver Canadians Foundation keeps growing in its near two decades of work, continuing to support crucial programs throughout the province while aiding in the growth of youth baseball in BC.

Canadians games were also a destination for well-known personalities across multiple industries. Sportsnet's Hazel Mae visited as the headliner for the inaugural Women in Sports Day, Blue Jays legends Todd Stottlemyre and Pat Borders took part in a meet-and-greet and international movie stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck - the dynamic duo from Ferris Bueller's Day Off - attended a game in August and delighted the crowd by leading a rousing rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame." That moment garnered global media attention for the team, with outlets like People Magazine, CNN, Entertainment Tonight and Late Night with Seth Meyers sharing one of the more memorable Seventh Inning Stretches in team history.

This season was another chapter in the story of excellence that has been told on Ontario Street since the turn of the century. As stewards of one of Canada's finest ballparks, close partners with the Toronto Blue Jays - five recent C's alums played major roles in the playoffs - and fiercely proud community members in the city, the region and the province, the Vancouver Canadians organization is humbled and honoured to be recognized as the 2025 Bob Freitas Award winner for the High-A level.

The 2026 season begins on April 3 and Opening Night at The Nat is set for April 7. For tickets and more information, please visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.







