C's Set to Host Season-Long 75th Anniversary of the Nat

Published on January 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - When Capilano Stadium opened in 1951, no one could be sure what the future had in store for the jewel in the geographic centre of Vancouver. Three quarters of a century later, the ballpark - now known as Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium or, for most of us, "The Nat" - will be celebrated for the entirety of the 2026 season as it turns 75.

Today's release debuts the 75th Anniversary logo, which feature's the building's iconic façade juxtaposed against the North Shore Mountains. That combination has long made The Nat - beautiful in its own right - a postcard-worthy sight for visitors from all over the world. It also marks the official beginning of what will be a multi-faceted campaign that showcases the ballpark's history, the different teams that have called it home and, most importantly, the generations of fans who have made memories on Ontario Street.

"We are thrilled to celebrate The Nat's 75th anniversary in 2026," Canadians General Manager Allan Bailey said. "Serving as stewards of this historic ballpark is at the heart of our mission here at the C's, and we can't wait to both honour the history of this building and kick-start it's next era with the completion of a multi-phase capital improvement project this year. Consider this my personal invitation to fans far and wide to join us for what will be a summer to remember."

Every Tuesday home game this year will be dedicated to the 75th Anniversary initiative. More details will be released in the coming weeks, but fans can be sure that they will be treated to an eye-catching new on field look, multiple one-of-a-kind promotions and more surprises that pay tribute to the legacy and future of The Nat.

Season ticket and NatPacks are available now, with single game tickets set to release on February 21.







