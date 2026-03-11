Canadians, RBC Announce 2026 RBC We Care Wednesdays Charities

Published on March 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and RBC are pleased to announce the return of RBC We Care Wednesdays, a community spotlight campaign that highlights the efforts, impact and achievements of local charities through public awareness, ticket fundraising and in-stadium events at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. 11 local charities will be highlighted over the course of the 2026 season, the fifth year of the initiative that has given a platform to over 55 programs that provide hope and support across British Columbia.

"We are honoured to continue our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians to celebrate 11 terrific charities who are making huge strides in improving local communities across British Columbia," Todd Shewfelt, Regional Vice President, Private Banking, B.C., RBC Royal Bank said. "My Team RBC colleagues, and I are especially excited to once again team up with the C's at iconic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to support our community partners! The charities selected for RBC We Care Wednesdays in 2026 are organizations that we have long-standing relationships with through donations, sponsorships and countless employee volunteer hours and fundraising. We can't wait to join baseball fans at The Nat this season to thank these charities for all they do to help care for our communities."

During each RBC We Care Wednesday, fans at the ballpark will be introduced to one of the following 11 charities:

United Way British Columbia - April 8

United Way BC helps build healthy, caring, and inclusive communities across our province. They strengthen vital connections that support people in need with a focus on emergency response, kids and youth, seniors, and food security.

Arts Umbrella - April 22

Arts Umbrella's mission is to deliver profound life experiences through arts education that inspire young people to live creative, authentic, and courageous lives. Founded in Vancouver in 1979, Arts Umbrella is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that is recognized internationally for its unique, multi-disciplinary approach to arts education for children and youth. With two locations, and programs in art, design, dance, theatre, music, and film, Arts Umbrella provides the highest standard of arts education training. Providing access to an arts education is the cornerstone of everything they do and, today, Arts Umbrella serves over 20,000 young people annually, with approximately 79% accessing a wide range of programs at no cost, thanks to donor funding.

Growing Chefs - April 29

Growing Chefs connects kids to nourishing, culturally relevant food through hands-on cooking and gardening programs. Through initiatives like LunchLAB and classroom-based edible education, they help students grow, prepare, and share food alongside chefs and community mentors. Their work builds confidence, belonging, and practical life skills while strengthening community connections. Together, they're nurturing healthier kids and a more just, resilient food system.

Vancouver Chinatown Foundation - May 13

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is dedicated to building a more resilient and sustainable community by promoting the wellbeing of those in need while preserving Chinatown's irreplaceable cultural heritage. Their ongoing projects focus on creating a lasting positive impact such as affordable housing, seniors housing, and cultural and economic development. They have a vision of a prosperous, vibrant, and sustainable Chinatown, where people want to live, work and play and our strategy to revitalize this important neighbourhood is grounded on three interconnected pillars: Physical Revitalization & Affordable Housing, Economic Revitalization and Cultural Revitalization as showcased at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre.

Rick Hansen Foundation - May 27

Born from Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour, an epic two-year, two-month, and two-day wheelchair marathon around the world, the Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) works to build an accessible Canada for people with disabilities. From catalyzing accessibility in the built and natural environments, to empowering generations of youth leaders through schools, to investing in world-class spinal cord injury research, RHF breaks down physical, social, and attitudinal barriers for the one in four Canadians living with a disability. Currently celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Rick's Tour, RHF is leading the way to ensure that accessibility is not an afterthought, but the foundation of every great community.

Arts Club Theatre Company - June 10

Arts Club Theatre Company is one of Canada's largest notforprofit theatre companies and the principal gathering place for the theatrical arts in British Columbia. Each year, over a quarter million people experience professional theatre at their venues and on tour throughout the province, with productions ranging from musicals and contemporary comedies to new works and classics, while their education and engagement programs deepen community connections through the power of live performance.

Music On Main - July 1

Music on Main has presented more than 800 concerts and events, featuring over 1,800 musicians, and 365 Vancouver, Canadian, world premieres, with daring programming for the musically adventurous. They've been a launching pad for world premieres, emerging artists, and fresh formats for experiencing the classics. At Music on Main, you can watch and listen to concerts and top-notch videos and attend adventurous festivals such as the Modulus Festival and the BIG BANG Festival. And through it all, there's the chance to make new friends, meet the artists, connect, and break barriers. At Music on Main, you're always welcome.

Vancouver Food Runners - July 8

Vancouver Food Runners (VFR) addresses the disconnect between Canada's food waste problem-over 46% of food is wasted-and the fact that 1 in 5 households in B.C. experience food insecurity. Using innovative app technology, volunteer engagement, and public-private partnerships, they redirect surplus food from businesses to nonprofit partners, reducing the environmental impact of wasted food while simultaneously supporting organizations across Metro Vancouver running essential community food programs. VFR's food recovery program is growing rapidly: they partner with over 150 food businesses, 170+ nonprofits, and more than 3,500 volunteers. Since 2020, VFR volunteers have delivered 4.7 million pounds of food (3.9 million equivalent meals), preventing 7.9 million pounds of CO2 emissions.

Pacific Autism Family Network - July 29

Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) is a proud Canadian charity dedicated to empowering and supporting Autistic and otherwise neurodivergent individuals and their families. Based in Richmond, BC, they are Canada's first and only purpose-built centre of excellence for autism, offering a 60,000-square-foot accessible hub that brings specialized services, trusted partners, and community support together in one place. Founded by families and shaped by Autistic advisors, their programs support individuals from early childhood through adulthood. As understanding of autism continues to grow, PAFN evolves with it, working to create more inclusive and supportive communities across Canada.

Make-A-Wish Canada - August 12

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Wishes Are Medicine - a vital part of a child's treatment journey that helps restore strength, hope, and resilience. Research shows that prescribed wishes can improve adherence to treatment, reduce emergency room visits, and deliver lasting health benefits. Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes, including 2,011 last year alone.

Ballet BC - August 26

Ballet BC is Canada's leading creation-based contemporary dance company. Proudly based in Vancouver, the company performs at venues throughout British Columbia and on the world's most prestigious stages. A gem of the Canadian art scene, Ballet BC is recognized worldwide for pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. Working with leading local and international choreographers, Ballet BC leads audiences to reimagine what dance can be with world-class experiences that awe and inspire.

"Giving back to our community is at the heart of what we do and is of the highest importance to our loyal C's fans," Canadians Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the great team at RBC to bring this program to life every Wednesday night at The Nat for the fifth consecutive season. This partnership personifies the best of what the combined efforts of the C's and RBC are capable of: honouring the important work of these incredible charities that are making the lives of British Columbians better every day."

Each RBC We Care Wednesday charity has a unique ticket link that fans can use to purchase tickets for that game. $5 from every ticket sold via those links will go directly to that charity. A special pregame ceremony, interactive activities on the concourse - including meet & greets with RBC Olympians and Leo the Lion - along with other events around the ballpark will take place during each RBC We Care Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with event plans for each RBC We Care Wednesday by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com/Community/rbcwecare.







Northwest League Stories from March 11, 2026

Canadians, RBC Announce 2026 RBC We Care Wednesdays Charities - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.