Blue Jays Announce 2026 Canadians Coaching Staff

VANCOUVER, BC - The Toronto Blue Jays have announced this year's Canadians coaching staff, naming Jose Mayorga as skipper for the 2026 campaign for his second stint in Vancouver. He will be joined by most of his coaches from last year: Bench Coach Matt von Roemer, Pitching Coach Eric Yardley, Hitting Coach Jonathan Davis and Position Coach Petr Støíbrcký, as well as non-uniformed staff Dalton Holemo (Athletic Trainer), Joe Cardona (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Vancouver native Noah Or (Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach), Juan Garcia (Mental Performance Coach), and Owen Ruddock (Technology & Coaching Assistant). Newcomers Tommy Caulfield (Assistant Pitching Coach), Callista Tsangarakis (Athletic Trainer) and Kat Musial (Dietitian) round out the group.

Jose Mayorga, Manager - After leading the C's to a 75-win season in 2025 - the second-most regular season wins for the club this millennium - and a franchise-record 11-game winning streak, Jose Mayorga is back on the top step in the home dugout. Mayorga has been managing in the Blue Jays system since 2022. He spent two seasons at the helm for the FCL Blue Jays then managed Single-A Dunedin to a 69-61 record in 2024, the club's best mark since 2019. The Pueblo Nuevo, Panama native was also the bench coach for the C's in 2018. Mayorga brings a championship pedigree to Vancouver, leading the Federales de Chiriqui to back-to-back Panamanian Professional Baseball League titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The latter squad went 5-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Series and placed third in the tournament. Mayorga returned to Los Federales this offseason and will be the head man for Panama at this year's World Baseball Classic. As a player, Mayorga was a catcher in the Philadelphia Phillies system from 2010 to 2015.

Matt von Roemer, Bench Coach - von Roemer is back as Mayorga's right-hand man, continuing his impressive rise as a professional coach since joining the Blue Jays as an intern in 2019. Among many team highlights in 2025, he celebrated his first win as a pro manager when he filled in during Mayorga's paternity leave. He has rapidly ascended the organizational ranks, first as Technology Operations Coordinator then as Double-A New Hampshire's development coach in 2023 before making his bench coach debut on Mayorga's staff with Single-A Dunedin last year. The Kendall Park, NJ native played collegiately at Kenyon College from 2015 to 2018, slashing .366/.416/.503 with a .919 OPS in 147 games played across four seasons with the Lords (now known as the Owls).

Eric Yardley, Pitching Coach - Eric Yardley returns to the same role he thrived in last year, shepherding the likes of ranked Blue Jays prospects Trey Yesavage, Gage Stanifer and Fernando Perez as part of one of the Northwest League's best pitching staffs. A native of Richland, WA, the former right-handed reliever posted a career ERA of 3.52 in 53.2 innings of work across 51 MLB games. Yardley also logged Triple-A innings with the Cubs and Blue Jays in 2022. He joined the coaching ranks last season and served as Double-A New Hampshire's bullpen coach.

Jonathan Davis, Hitting Coach - Former big leaguer Jonathan Davis will work with the hitters this season after joining the C's staff in the same role in the second half last year. Originally drafted by Toronto in the 15th round of the 2013 draft out of Central Arkansas, Davis stopped in Vancouver in 2014 then continued up the ladder until he made his MLB debut on September 5, 2018. He appeared in 102 games across four seasons with the Blue Jays then was picked up by the Yankees, where he wrapped up the 2021 campaign. He signed with Milwaukee in 2022 then spent his final big league season with Miami in 2023. After retiring as a player, he joined Single-A Dunedin's coaching staff in 2024.

Petr Støíbrcký, Position Coach - Petr Støíbrcký returns to the C's for his second High-A season after serving in the same role last year. The Blansko, Czech Republic native has played and coached all over the world, including an eight-year stint as the director of the Portuguese Baseball Academy. Støíbrcký joined Toronto's organization as the hitting coach of the DSL Blue Jays in 2019 and returned to that role in 2021 before arriving stateside as the development coach of the FCL Blue Jays in 2022. He was promoted to Single-A Dunedin in 2023 and spent two seasons with the D-Jays.

Tommy Caulfield, Assistant Pitching Coach - Tommy Caulfield makes his High-A debut as Assistant Pitching Coach after his first professional season in the same role with Double-A New Hampshire a year ago. He joined the Jays after coaching at Saint Mary's College for two years. The Burlingame, CA played collegiately at Skyline College and Chicago State before transferring to the University of San Francisco then spent three seasons in the Pioneer League and Frontier League. He ended his playing days with the Spire City Ghost Hounds in the MLB-Partner Atlantic League.

