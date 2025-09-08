Emeralds Secure Sweep to Close out Regular Season

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 9-1 to secure the series sweep to end the regular season. They outscored Spokane 35-7 this week en-route to their 81st win of the season. The 81 wins ties the most wins in a season for a team in the High-A era. Eugene ends the 2nd half a whopping 32 games above .500 with a 49-17 record with a run differential of +154.

Eugene wasted no time to get the scoring started in the 1st inning. Jean Carlos Sio got hit by a pitch before Jonah Cox hit into a fielder's choice. He stole his Northwest League leading 58th stolen base of the year to get into scoring position. Charlie Szykowny grounded out for the 2nd out of the inning but advanced Cox into 3rd. A wild pitch allowed him to come home and score to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

Jakob Christian led off the 2nd inning with a 107 mph solo home run to extend out the Emeralds lead. It's his 4th home run of the year in 23 games with the Ems and it was his first of 3 RBI's in today's contest.

Eugene was able to explode for a 5-run 5th inning to put the game out of reach. Jean Carlos Sio led off the inning with a walk and stole 2nd base. The first run came on a double from Jonah Cox to left field which was his 44th extra-base hit of the season. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, singled to bring home a run for his Northwest League leading 85th RBI of the season.

The inning didn't stop there as Parks Harber got hit by a pitch to put a couple of runners on. Christian ripped a double for his 2nd RBI of the game and his 2nd hit. After Spokane got their first two outs, Damian Bravo hit a hard groundball off the glove of the 3rd baseman Ethan Hedges to bring home a pair of runs to cap off the big inning as the Ems led 7-0 through 5 innings.

The story of the night was once again a no-hit bid. This time it was Charlie McDaniel who put together the best performance of his career. He threw 7 no-hit innings and struck out a career high 8 batters en-route to his 1st win of the year with the Ems.

Eugene added their final 2 runs of the game in the 6th inning. Jean Carlos Sio started off the inning with a single and Zander Darby got hit by a pitch with 1-out. Parks Harber ripped a single 110 mph off his bat up the middle for a single that brought home Sio. Christian followed it up with his 3rd RBI of the game with a sac-fly to bring home Darby from 3rd base.

Spokane broke up the no-no bid from McDaniel in the 8th inning. Max Belyeu started off the inning with a strikeout swinging but it was a dropped 3rd strike and he was able to reach on a throwing error. The next batter, Cole Messina, found the first hit of the game with a single out to left field. Skyler Messinger drove home the lone run of the game with a sac-fly that scored Belyeu.

Ben Peterson didn't allow a hit in the 8th inning after taking over for McDaniel. Liam Simon closed the game out in the 9th with a 1-2-3 inning including a pair of strikeouts to give the Ems the 9-1 win to clinch the series sweep in the final regular season game of the 2025 season.

The Emeralds will now have a day off tomorrow and start to get ready for the Northwest League Championship series. Game 1 will be a home game for the Emeralds with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Greg Farone will be the game 1 starter for the Ems with Ryan Hawks the starter for Everett.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.