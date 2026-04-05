Emeralds' Offense Explodes for 10 Runs to Capture 2nd Straight Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Ems picked up right where they left off last night with a 10-4 victory over the Hillsboro Hops to win their 2nd straight game to open the season. The offense took a big lead early and never looked back with some stellar pitching performances on the mound as well.

After a pair of scoreless innings to start the game the Ems were able to get on the board in the bottom of the third. Zander Darby hit a 1-out single and Trevor Cohen recorded his first hit and RBI of the season with a double to left field.

The Ems were able to follow it up the next inning with a crooked number in the 4th. Robert Hipwell started off the inning with a walk and Walker Martin followed it up with an RBI-triple to kickoff what was a great inning for Eugene. Onil Perez hit a sac-fly RBI to push home Martin and Darby picked up his 2nd hit of the night with a single. Kavin Kilen drew a 7 pitch walk before Dakota Jordan crushed his 1st home run of the year to straight away center field to cap-off the 5 run frame.

The Hops scored their first run of the night in the top of the 6th with a 1-out solo home run from Trent Youngblood. Eugene wasted little time answering back as they recorded a pair of runs in the 7th and 8th inning. After a quick couple of outs in the 7th, Onil Perez reached on a throwing error and Darby made them pay with his 4th hit of the night, this time a 2-run home run that left little doubt out to right center field. In the 8th inning Gavin Kilen hit a leadoff double and Carlos Gutierrez hit him home on his first knock of the season with an RBI-Double. Lisbel Diaz hit him home on a groundout RBI to give the Ems the 10-1 advantage.

The Hops scored 3 runs in the 9th but it was all for naught as the Ems closed it out by a final score of 10-4. Hunter Dryden was stellar in his Ems debut tonight, as he pitched 4 innings and allowed just 2 hits, no runs and 6 strikeouts for the former Whitworth Pirate. Cole Hillier followed it up in his debut and allowed just 1 run and struck out 3 in his 2 innings on the bump. Austin Strickland recorded his first win of the season after allowing just 1 hit and striking out 4 in 2 innings. Liam Simon closed out the game in the 9th and allowed just 1 hit and 3 unearned runs after an error.

The pitching staff and offense was great once again, with some stellar performances on the mound. Gavin Kilen reached base all 5 times in tonight's game to continue what has been an unbelievable start to his 2026 campaign.

The Ems now turn their attention to closing out the series tomorrow afternoon against the Hops. They're looking for the series sweep to start the year against the in-state rivals. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Luis De La Torre on the mound for the Ems making his debut.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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