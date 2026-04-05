Missed Opportunities Plague C's in 1-0 Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians suffered their second consecutive defeat and their first shutout loss of the season Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, where they were blanked 1-0 by the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA).

Tri-City wasted little time getting the only run it would need. In the second inning, the Dust Devils used a home run from Juan Flores against starter Daniel Guerra (L, 0-1) to start the scoring and provide the eventual game-winning hit. It was the second consecutive night Flores turned his bat into a dagger against Vancouver.

The C's offense could do little against #1 Angels prospect Tyler Bremner, who made his pro debut after he was selected second overall last year. They managed one hit - a Manny Beltre single - and one walk in three innings before the Dust Devils went to the bullpen.

Vancouver had its first opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the fourth. Arjun Nimmala legged out an infield single and stole second before a pair of two-out walks loaded the bases, but all three runners would be stranded after an inning-ending strikeout.

In the fifth, Quebec native Mathieu Vallee laced a one-out single to right field for his first affiliated pro hit then stole a base. He was balked to third with two outs, though that's as far as he would advance in the frame.

The largest missed opportunity of the night came in the eighth. Vallee led off with a double and JR Freethy worked a four-pitch walk to put two on with nobody outs. A foul out and a lineout preceded a walk to load the bases, but another K cut the rally short with no runs coming across before the C's went down in order in the ninth to lose the game and the series.

On the mound, Guerra looked strong despite getting the loss. The right-hander went 4.1 innings, scattered four hits - three singles and the Flores homer - with one walk and six strikeouts before Danny Thompson Jr. (3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K) and Jonathan Todd (0.1 IP, 1 K) kept the Dust Devils at bay the rest of the way.

The Canadians will look to salvage the series with a win on Sunday afternoon. Colby Holcombe takes the ball opposite Tri-City's Yeferson Vargas, with first pitch at 1:30 p.m. Catch C's on Deck at 10:00 a.m. and the C's Pregame Show at 1:00 p.m. before the finale in Pasco.







Northwest League Stories from April 4, 2026

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