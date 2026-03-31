Homestand Preview: April 3-5 vs. Everett AquaSox

Published on March 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Friday, April 3rd - Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented By Northwest Ford Dealers, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain

First Pitch 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball has returned to Avista Stadium! Join the Spokane Indians for Opening Night of the 2026 season. All fans in attendance will receive a FREE Magnet Schedule courtesy of AAA Washington. Stick around after the game as we kick off the season in style with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Northwest Ford Dealers!

Saturday, April 4th - Dance Party Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN

First Pitch 5:09 p.m. | Gates Open at 4:00 p.m.

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Grab your glow sticks and get ready to dance along to a beat-dropping fireworks show courtesy of Valley Glass!

Sunday, April 5th - Hoppy Easter Day Game

First Pitch 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

Hop on down to Avista Stadium for a Hoppy Easter Day Game. The Easter Bunny will be here to take photos with fans from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field with a special Easter treat!







Northwest League Stories from March 30, 2026

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