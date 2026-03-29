Indians Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster

Published on March 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Colorado Rockies assigned 28 players to Spokane today for the start of the 2026 Northwest League season, which opens on Friday, April 3rd, against the Everett AquaSox at Avista Stadium. Spokane's Opening Night roster includes 12 returning players and six of Colorado's top 30 prospects.

Right-hander Brody Brecht (COL No. 8 prospect) leads a talented rotation that also features Washington native Jackson Cox (COL No. 19 prospect) and Yujanyer Herrera (COL No. 20 prospect). Spokane's own Stu Flesland III returns for another season in the Inland Northwest, where he will be joined by fellow second-year southpaw Everett Catlett.

Outfielder Robert Calaz (COL No. 5 prospect) headlines a deep offense that boasts last year's second and third round draft picks for the Rockies: Max Belyeu (COL No. 12 prospect) and Ethan Hedges (COL No. 17 prospect).

Additional returning players on this year's squad include Bryson Hammer, Caleb Hobson, Tommy Hopfe, Hunter Mann, Francis Rivera, Tevin Tucker, and Jordy Vargas.

You can meet the new Spokane Indians team for the first time at FanFest on Wednesday, April 1st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium. This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes an autograph session, Spokane International Airport Home Run Derby, and schedule poster giveaway presented by Avista.

The first chance to see the Indians take the field is on Friday, April 3rd against the Everett AquaSox with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Northwest Ford Dealers, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available.







Northwest League Stories from March 29, 2026

Indians Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster - Spokane Indians

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