FanFest Canceled Due to Projected Inclement Weather

Published on March 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Spokane Indians have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow's Community FanFest presented by Avista and 103.5 The Game to ensure the field and stadium are at their best for Opening Night.

"While we're disappointed not to gather for FanFest as planned, ensuring the field and stadium are ready for the start of the season is our top priority," said Spokane Indians GM Kyle Day. "The forecast looks great for this upcoming weekend, we're excited to welcome our fans back to Avista Stadium for the start of a new season on Friday night."

The Spokane Indians take the field for the first time on Friday, April 3rd, with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway. First pitch against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) is at 6:35 p.m. and gates to Avista Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for all three game this weekend are available.







Northwest League Stories from March 31, 2026

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