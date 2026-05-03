Viñeros' Randy de Jesus Walks-off AquaSox

Published on May 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: In a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Viñeros de Tri-City 10-9 in walk-off fashion at Gesa Stadium in the fifth game of the six-game series.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning, tying the game 1-1. Everett's Luis Suisbel drew a bases-loaded walk, and Matt Coutney belted a solo home run for Tri-City to open the scoring. Continuing the efforts for the AquaSox in the next inning was Felnin Celesten, who hit a sacrifice fly while at the plate with the bases loaded to give the Frogs a 2-1 lead. The AquaSox offense demonstrated a stellar batter's eye early on, walking six times in the first two innings of the game.

Tri-City surged ahead in the bottom of the second, rallying for three runs to take a 4-2 lead. Jorge Ruiz opened the scoring with an RBI single, and Johan Macias also added an RBI single. Concluding the inning's efforts was Capri Ortiz, who hit a sacrifice fly to score Ruiz. Their offensive attack spilled over into the bottom of the third as well, extending their lead by another run as Anthony Scull hit a sacrifice fly after Coutney walked and Ryan Nicholson reached on an error to place runners on the corners.

Trailing 5-2, the AquaSox strung together multiple hits to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Curtis Washington Jr. and Jonny Farmelo singled to place runners on the corners, allowing Celesten to knock an RBI single to kickstart the rally. Farmelo and Celesten then successfully committed a double-steal, allowing Josh Caron to add another RBI single. Luke Stevenson walked to load the bases, and Suisbel wore a pitch to plate the tying run and knot the game 5-5.

Washington Jr. found a power stroke in the top of the fifth, crushing a solo home run to right field to set the Frogs ahead 6-5. The home run was his third of the season and his second against Tri-City. Everett's one-run lead held until the bottom of the seventh, where Nicholson hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run for Tri-City. The go-ahead run for the Viñeros ultimately scored on a throwing error on the same play, giving a 7-6 lead to Tri-City.

Everett powered their way to another lead in the top of the eighth inning. Celesten doubled and Caron singled to place runners on the corners, and Suisbel chopped a ball off of the glove of the Viñeros' Coutney to bring home both runners on base. Axel Sanchez provided an insurance run the very next at-bat, softly dropping an RBI single into the outfield to set the AquaSox ahead 9-7.

The Viñeros found a way to surge ahead in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three to walk off the AquaSox 10-9. Macias singled and Flores doubled to place two runners in scoring position with one out, and Macias later scored on a passed ball as Coutney walked. Coutney scored in the next at-bat as AquaSox pitcher Christian Little balked, and Nicholson singled to place runners on the corners. Delivering the walk-off blow was Randy De Jesus, who singled to the warning track in left field to win the game for the Viñeros.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox finish their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday, May 3! First pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. After their time in Tri-City, the Frogs return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Hillsboro Hops! Game one of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 7:05 p.m. Promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic!







Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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