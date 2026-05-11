Frogs Drop Finale, Take Five in Hops Series

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Anthony Donofrio of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Anthony Donofrio of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 8-5 in the final game of the six-game series at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 2,261 fans on Mother's Day.

Hillsboro attacked in the scoring column early, leading 4-0 heading to the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Kenny Castillo knocked a two-run single to open the scoring for the Hops, and Wallace Clark added another RBI single to finish their opening frame of work. In the top of the second, Modeifi Marte doubled and Slade Caldwell singled to place runners on the corners, allowing Trent Youngblood to continue the scoring with an RBI single.

The AquaSox battled back in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs to cut the Hops' lead down to one run. Josh Caron blasted a solo home run to put the Frogs on the board, and then the AquaSox loaded the bases by singling twice and drawing one walk. Jonny Farmelo walked to bring home the Frogs' second run, and a passed ball allowed the third Everett run to cross home plate.

The Hops found the board again in the top of the fifth inning, taking a 6-3 lead. Caldwell singled with two outs, positioning Alberto Barriga to smack a two-run home run to left center field for his fifth home run of the season. The score held until the top of the eighth when Hillsboro went ahead 8-3 as Clark and Brady Counsell drilled consecutive solo home runs.

Everett made a final push in the bottom of the eighth inning, smashing consecutive solo home runs of their own. Luis Suisbel powered out the first one by crushing a 386-foot blast, and Anthony Donofrio crushed his first long ball of the season 395 feet out to the Paine Field Home Run Porch.

Despite their final push, the AquaSox fell short of a comeback victory as the Hops threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Overall, Everett won five games in the six-game series, and they currently sit at an 18-15 record - tied with the Tri-City Dust Devils for second place in the Northwest League.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 8 17 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 8 1

WIN - Joangel Gonzalez (2.0) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (5.0), Lunsford-Shenkman (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Hintz (1.0), Moore (1.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Aracena (1.2), Gonzalez (0.1), Sanchez (5.0), Hawks (1.0), Santana (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 32 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 2,261

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox travel north and cross into Canada for six games against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, May 12, at Nat Bailey Stadium. First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Promotions for the series include an appearance by the ZOOperstars, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW/NECA, and Sunday Fun Day!

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Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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