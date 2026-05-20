Cox Deals as Indians Roll in Series Opener

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jackson Cox matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts and Spokane put up six runs in the seventh inning as they topped Vancouver, 9-2, in front of 2,270 fans at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park Night presented by KREM 2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cox tied his career high in punchouts (7/3/2025) over five frames with his lone blemish coming in the first inning - a two-run shot off the bat of Jacob Sharp. The right-hander leads the Northwest League with in both innings (40.1) and strikeouts (55) while also ranking among the top 10 in average against (.242) and WHIP (1.26).

Jacob Humphrey drove in three including a tie breaking two-run double in the sixth, while Ethan Hedges and Alan Espinal each added a pair of RBIs in the win.

Austin Emener picked up the win for Spokane in his High-A debut, allowing just one hit while striking out four over three scoreless frames of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (6-5), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, May 20th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Nolan Perry (1-0, 1.45 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (1-2, 3.38 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Dollars In Your Dog & Country Western Night presented by Coors Light & K102 Country - Get ready for the best glizzy gamble in baseball. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper to win money and other great prizes. Fans can find hidden vouchers for Spokane Indians gift cards, ranging from $5 up to $100! Plus, wear your favorite cowboy hat for a boot scootin' good time at the ballpark. Enjoy line dancing instruction and country concert ticket giveaways courtesy of Coors Light!







Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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