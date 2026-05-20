Celesten Extends Hitting Streak To 23 Games In Loss

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Felnin Celesten pf the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Felnin Celesten pf the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-2 on Tuesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, dropping the first game of the six-game series.

Tri-City's offense surged in the first three innings of the game, taking a 6-0 lead. With Caleb Bartolero on third base, Juan Flores hit an RBI single in the top of the first, and Gage Harrelson knocked an RBI double to score the first run in the top of the second. Continuing the scoring in the second was Johan Macias, who hit a two-run single, and Anthony Scull added a two-run home run in the top of the third to conclude the opening rally.

The AquaSox got on the board in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Felnin Celesten. After singling in the top of the first to extend his hitting streak to 23 games, he demolished a 375-foot home run for his fourth long ball of the season. With his multi-hit night, Celesten is now hitting .346 on the season.

Randy De Jesus extended the Dust Devils' lead to 7-1 in the top of the fifth, powering a solo home run for his fifth long ball of the year. The score held until the top of the eighth when Scull smashed his second homer of the night, this time clearing the right field fence to set Tri-City ahead 8-1, and Harrelson scored on a balk to plate their ninth run.

Everett added their second and final run in the bottom of the eighth, making the score 9-2. Curtis Washington Jr. doubled with one out, later scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Luke Stevenson. The night's scoring efforts ended there as the Dust Devils tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to end the game.

From the mound for the Frogs, Taylor Dollard struck out six. Making his Everett Memorial Stadium debut, Sam Whiting threw two shutout innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY Dust devils 1 3 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 9 14 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 2

WIN - Lucas Knowles (2-0) LOSS - Taylor Dollard (0-3)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (5.0), Whiting (2.0), Geraldo (2.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Knowles (5.0), Schafer (2.2), Roche (1.1)

TIME: 2 Hours, 21 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 20! First pitch for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and promotions include the AquaSox Student Discount, the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer, and Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include appearances by the ZOOperstars! on Saturday and Sunday, an AquaSox beanie hat giveaway presented by IBEW / NECA on Friday, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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