Big Inning Proves Costly as Canadians Lose 7-1 to AquaSox

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell to the Everett Aquasox (SEA) 7-1 on Wednesday night at The Nat, after both starting pitchers dueled through the first six innings. With the game tied at one in the 7th, the AquaSox used a grand slam as part of a five-run inning to take the lead and even the series at one.

Vancouver starter Holden Wilkerson and Everett's Adam Maier - hailing from North Vancouver, BC - dueled through six innings, each allowing a single run. It was Wilkerson's best start of the season, as he reached a season high for innings pitched while striking out four. He ended his outing with eight straight batters retired.

The AquaSox plated the first run of the game in the 2nd inning before Vancouver responded in the 3rd with a Manny Beltre single that scored Mathieu Vallee from second.

Jay Schueler (L, 1-3) started the seventh and pitched two innings. He gave up five earned runs, with the big blow coming by way of a grand slam in the 7th inning.

The AquaSox would tack on one more run in the top of the 9th inning to take a 7-1 lead that they would not relinquish. The Canadians' bats went cold in the middle innings, ending the game with 17 straight batters retired.

Vancouver Canadians baseball continues tomorrow night on Bally Sports Live and MiLB TV. Right-hander Landen Maroudis will get the start against righthander Chase Centala. The game will also feature post-game fireworks presented by Sleeman Breweries. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







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