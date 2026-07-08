Homer Barrage Powers C's to Series Opening Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Big early innings helped propel the Canadians to a 10-7 victory over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) on Tuesday night at The Nat to start their home series. The C's put three runs on the board in the first, tacking on five off three home runs in the second to jump out to a big lead.

A JR Freethy double and Sam Shaw walk set up Eric Snow 's two run double to open the scoring in the opening stanza. Two batters later, Peyton Williams hit an RBI single to make the score 3-0.

Alex Stone hit the first of three homers in the second, lifting one into Everett's bullpen for his first with the C's this season. With a runner on, Sam Shaw blasted a towering home run - his 6th - over the right-field fence to add two runs on the board. The Victoria, BC native had one of his best games as a pro, ended his day with the home run, two doubles, and two walks. Peyton Williams rounded out the inning with a line drive shot over the right field wall - his 4th- scoring two and pushing the lead to 8-0.

The AquaSox responded with homer of their own in the fourth, but the C's were able to get the run back in the 5th inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Kendry Chirinos.

Dylan Watts made his second home start, working through the fourth inning. He would give up four hits, one earned run, and three walks while punching out three.

Everett would make things interesting in the middle innings by scoring two runs in each of the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings, drawing within three runs. Jonathan Todd (W, 5) would enter the game and pick up the last two outs of the 8th to strand two runners on base before closing things out in the 9th.

With the win, the C's move to 8-8 on the season and remain four games back of first place Spokane in the second half standings.

The Canadians and Emeralds will face off again tomorrow night for RBC We Care Wednesday when Landen Maroudis gets the start against AquaSox righthander and North Vancouver, BC native Adam Maier. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Canadians baseball can be followed all season long on Bally Sports Live and MiLB TV.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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