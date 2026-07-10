C's Can't Hold Early Lead, Lose Third Straight

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians' losing streak continued on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 defeat to the Everett AquaSox (SEA). Vancouver took an early lead before the AquaSox stormed back and earned the victory over the middle innings.

The Canadians struck first in the opening stanza as Jake Casey smashed a ball over the centerfield wall - his 2nd of the season - to put the home side up 2-0. In the second inning, a fielding error put Mathieu Vallee on second base to open the inning. Two batters later, JR Freethy singled with two outs - part of a three-hit game - to make the score 3-0.

Silvano Hechavarria got the start and pitched well, completing six innings for the first time this year. The Cueto, Cuba native retired the first nine batters he faced while striking out five. He gave up a two-run double in the 4th to make the score 3-2, and then a two-run home run that lost the lead in the 6th. Other than those two extra base hits, it was a successful turn for the six-four righthander.

Jack Eshleman was excellent in relief starting in the seventh inning. He pitched three hitless and scoreless innings, walking one while striking out one.

The C's will look to break their losing streak against the AquaSox tomorrow evening. Blue Jays #3 prospect Johnny King will get the start against his counterpart, right-hander Evan Truitt. Saturday will be Blue Jays Day at The Nat, with Kevin Pillar signing autographs for fans. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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