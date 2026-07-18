Wilkerson & Williams Wow, C's Beat Dust Devils, 5-1

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - Holden Wilkerson and Peyton Williams carried the Canadians to a 5-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

After Wilkerson (W, 5-7) retired the side in order in the first, Williams gave the C's a lead they wouldn't relinquish when he clubbed his fifth homer of the year with one out in the second to make it 1-0.

Another run scored in the fourth. Eric Snow led off with a single before Williams doubled him to third then Edward Duran cashed in with a sacrifice fly to put Vancouver in front 2-0.

That was plenty of offense for Wilkerson. The righty was perfect through four and allowed his lone baserunner - a lead-off walk - in the fifth before finishing his night with five consecutive outs. His final line: 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K.

The game remained close until the ninth, when the Canadians plated three big insurance runs highlighted by a two-RBI single from Jake Casey. Jonathan Todd (S, 6) closed it out to secure a 5-1 victory.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Williams finished the night 4-for4 and a triple shy of the cycle while Alex Stone contributed three hits. Newcomer Ryan Sprock - acquired from Minnesota on July 10 - singled and walked in his Blue Jays organizational debut. On the mound, Carson Myers worked two scoreless innings of relief.

Vancouver goes back to work tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. in an effort to earn a series win.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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