Ems Snap Spokane's 10 Game Winning Streak

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 10-2 to even up the series. The win also brought Spokane's 10 game winning streak to an end, as Eugene now moves to 8-9 in the second half and will have a chance to move back to .500 tomorrow night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Ems bats broke the game open in a big way in the bottom of the second. Carlos Gutierrez drew a lead-off walk before Lisbel Diaz crushed a two-run home run to put the Ems on the board. It left his bat at 105.1 mph and traveled 405 feet. Diaz has now homered in three straight games with the Ems and is up to 12 home runs this season. The inning didn't stop there as Jose Ramos drew a two-out walk before Trevor Cohen singled and stole second base to put runners in scoring position. Jhonny Level collected his second hit of the game in as many innings and both runners scored to make it 4-0 after two innings.

The Ems bats kept it rolling in the third. Gutierrez hit a one out single before Diaz collected another RBI with a double and was able to advance into third base on the play. He ended up coming home to score on a dropped third strike to make it 6-0.

The Ems added on with a run in the next two frames to claim their largest lead of the night. In the fourth, Dakota Jordan hit a double that brought Cohen home on the play before getting thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. In the fifth, the Ems loaded up the bases and Walker Martin brought home a run on fielder's choice to make it 8-0 after four innings.

Spokane got on the board for the first time in the top of the sixth inning. Tanner Thach led it off with a solo home run, his first home run with Spokane this season in his seventh game played. The Ems scored their final two runs of the night in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded up the bases to start the inning before a pair of strikeouts from Spokane threatened the Ems offense to leave empty handed. But Jose Ramos and Trevor Cohen drew consecutive bases loaded walks to bring home two runs. Spokane scored their final run in the top of the eighth inning on a groundout from Kelvin Hidalgo.

It was a perfect bounce back game tonight from the Ems on both sides of the baseball. Hunter Dryden spun another gem and allowed just one run across 5.1 innings en-route to his second victory of the season on the mound. Both teams have now exchanged eight run victories to open the week, and this series is shaping up to be a fun one between these two clubs.

First pitch tomorrow night is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Jacob Bresnahan will be on the mound for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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