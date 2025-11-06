Rugby Oregon Camp Welcomes Special Guest Coach Pago Haini
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Rugby Oregon is hosting a free Rugby Skills Camp on Saturday, November 15, and they are welcoming Seattle Seawolves forward Pago Haini as a special guest coach for the day.
This camp is operated entirely by Rugby Oregon, with Pago joining as a featured guest to help deliver a high-energy, fundamentals-focused training experience for youth players across the state.
Whether your athlete is new to rugby or looking to improve their skills, this is a unique opportunity to learn from Rugby Oregon coaches with the added insight of a Major League Rugby professional on the field.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 15
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Rugby Oregon Centre
Address: 2525 SW Ek Rd, West Linn, OR 97068
Ages: 7-17
Cost: Free
Special Guest Coach: Pagopagohokma "Pago" Haini
What to Expect
Coaching led by Rugby Oregon staff
Special instruction from Seawolves forward Pago Haini
Non-contact rugby fundamentals
Emphasis on confidence, teamwork, and communication
A safe, inclusive environment for all experience levels
Sign Up
See Pago in action at this Rugby Oregon event happening on November 15.
Register at the link below:
https://bit.ly/3WJ9CF1
Questions
For camp information, email info@rugbyoregon.com.
For Seawolves questions, contact camps@seawolves.rugby or call 206-219-1504.
Hosted By
This event is hosted and operated by Rugby Oregon. The Seattle Seawolves are proud to have Pago participate as a special guest coach.
