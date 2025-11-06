Rugby Oregon Camp Welcomes Special Guest Coach Pago Haini

Published on November 6, 2025

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Rugby Oregon is hosting a free Rugby Skills Camp on Saturday, November 15, and they are welcoming Seattle Seawolves forward Pago Haini as a special guest coach for the day.

This camp is operated entirely by Rugby Oregon, with Pago joining as a featured guest to help deliver a high-energy, fundamentals-focused training experience for youth players across the state.

Whether your athlete is new to rugby or looking to improve their skills, this is a unique opportunity to learn from Rugby Oregon coaches with the added insight of a Major League Rugby professional on the field.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 15

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Rugby Oregon Centre

Address: 2525 SW Ek Rd, West Linn, OR 97068

Ages: 7-17

Cost: Free

Special Guest Coach: Pagopagohokma "Pago" Haini

What to Expect

Coaching led by Rugby Oregon staff

Special instruction from Seawolves forward Pago Haini

Non-contact rugby fundamentals

Emphasis on confidence, teamwork, and communication

A safe, inclusive environment for all experience levels

Sign Up

See Pago in action at this Rugby Oregon event happening on November 15.

Register at the link below:

https://bit.ly/3WJ9CF1

Questions

For camp information, email info@rugbyoregon.com.

For Seawolves questions, contact camps@seawolves.rugby or call 206-219-1504.

Hosted By

This event is hosted and operated by Rugby Oregon. The Seattle Seawolves are proud to have Pago participate as a special guest coach.







